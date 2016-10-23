Wet weather causes road and power disruptions

EMERGENCY services have been kept busy this morning by accidents on wet roads around Bundaberg.

The region has received 2-3mm overnight, according to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Kanepp, with a few more expected over the rest of the day, caused by an upper trough coming through from the north.

Firefighters attending to a minor accident involving an elderly woman in the carpark of Fresh Fields at Thabeban at around 9am raced off to attend another incident over east, in which a man in a ute lost control of his car on Scotland St and ended up on the footpath near the service station.

Police and ambulances attended both incidents.

Power outages have been reported by residents across Bundaberg, particularly Millbank and North Bundaberg around 9am, and many reported that it was restored around 10am.

"Bundaberg should be back to sunny conditions on Monday," Mr Kanepp said.