Wet, muggy conditions for the weekend

WHILE the weekend is set for drizzle don't expect our temperatures to cool down much.

Bureau of Meteorology says we can expect temps to reach about 30 degrees today and tomorrow.

Sporadic showers throughout the day mean it's probably not a good time to put your clothes out on the line.

The muggy, windy conditions will last until early next week when temps rise once more before showers hit the region again on Wednesday.

Since 9am Bargara has received 5mm of rain, Moore Park Beach 3mm, Bundaberg 4mm and South Bundaberg 7.5mm.