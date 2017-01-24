We're not to blame: owners of Carina Speedway say

WE'LL BE BACK: A competitor at a Bundy Burnouts event at Carina Speedway last year.

THE Walker family says it is not to blame for Carina Speedway closing - and the venue is now for sale only.

The Walkers yesterday broke their silence to say that, until last Friday, negotiations to secure a new lease were being discussed.

But, Avalon Walker said, things changed dramatically when a post made on the Carina Supporters Facebook page on Wednesday began attracting disparaging comments about her family.

"People calling us names, and trying to insult us, was not ever going to bring about a good outcome,” Walker said yesterday.

She said the family had not entered into a lease with promoter Pete Basmadjian in 2015 lightly, and had waived rent for three months and been lenient with rent arrears.

But that came to a head last year when the Walkers issued a formal notice of breach for the owed rent, which was not paid, and the lease was dissolved on December 16.

Walker said while the experienced had ruined the chance for anyone else to lease and run the speedway, Carina still had a great future with a new owner.

"People can expect a good outcome, I feel, but people need to be patient,” she said.

"They need to be careful what they believe and hear from social media.”

Ms Walker said her family would seek that Bundy Burnouts, which owns a burn-out pad at Carina, was given consideration by potential future owners.

Meanwhile Bundy Burnouts is confident they are not finished and says they will be back in action sooner rather than later.

With no lease over Carina Speedway, they're unable to use their burn-out pad at the venue but say they are now working hard to secure their future in the region.

Promoter Neil Irvine said returning to Carina was their number one option.

"We're still very keen to pursue some sort of resolution,” Irvine said.

"We will support and assist in any way.”

Irvine said they have also looked at other options and venues - including buying the speedway themselves.

"We would have liked to purchase the venue ourselves,” he said.

"Unfortunately we are unable to do that as we are focusing on other projects.”

The promoter Bundy Burnouts was not going anywhere and would be back.

"Everything takes time and we haven't found anything that is suitable yet,” he said. "We're not gone, we've spent too much money to just walk way.”

Irvine thanked everyone who had sent messages of support via social media.