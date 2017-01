BABY BOOM: Indi Avianna Christensen was one of 812 babies with mothers living in Bundaberg born last year. She was welcomed by dad Jason Christensen, mum Sarah Daley and sister Lacie on December 7 last year.

BUNDABERG has made it into the top ten list of Queensland areas with the highest number of both births and deaths last year.

The data released by the Queensland Government shows the number of births by the mother's postcode.

The postcode 4670 came was tenth highest at 812, while it was ninth for deaths with 620 deaths.

Toowoomba topped both lists with 1035 deaths and 1467 births.