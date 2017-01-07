Welcoming our newest citizen

CITIZEN: Phas-bahrd Purj with his partner Manju Purj is now a proud Australian citizen.

AFTER living in Australia for eight years as a permanent resident Phas-Bahrd Purj thought it was time to make it official and become an Australian citizen.

Mr Purj achieved that goal in December during a citizenship ceremony at the North Burnett Regional Council Chambers in Gayndah.

"It is a great feeling to finally do it," Mr Purj said.

"After living here so many years I felt it was time to make that next step and begin the process to becoming a citizen."

Mr Purj came to Australia from his home country of Nepal and always had the intention of working towards his citizenship.

"I was a student when I first came over and got to experience Australia for the first time," Mr Purj said.

"I was with my ex-wife at the time and I first got my residency here."

Once Mr Purj had secured his residency he started to look into what is required to gain citizenship.

"It was not too long of a process either," Mr Purj said.

"Maybe only a year all up, but that was because I've lived here more than four years so right after I got my residency I started the process for citizenship."

Mr Purj instantly fell in love with Australia and the lifestyle and now that he can call himself an Australian he is a happy man.

"I am very proud to be an Australian Citizen now yes," Mr Purj said.

"I always wanted to stay here and getting my citizenship has made things more stable in my life.

"Australia is also a safe place with good people, good weather and the money is good here too."

Mr Purj's partner Manjur Purj said she was also very proud to see Mr Purj finally obtain his citizenship.

Mr Purj received his official citizenship certificate in a ceremony conducted by the North Burnett Regional Council.

"They gave me this beautiful pen and I have the certificate now too," Mr Purj said.

"It was a great feeling, there were four of us getting our citizenship on the day and it was a proud moment for all I think."

North Burnett Regional Mayor Rachel Chambers took joy in being part of a special day for Mr Purj.

"Performing citizenship ceremonies is amongst my favourite things I do in this position," Cr Chambers said.

"It is such an honour to make someone a citizen, to finalise the journey they have been on, to formalise their legal status as an Australian."

Being an Australian citizen is something many people take for granted and as a result sometimes lose sight of the advantages.

"Those of us who were born here take our citizenship and its associated privileges for granted," Cr Chambers said.

"But for people who were born elsewhere the decision to become a citizen is usually a much contemplated, serious decision to formalise and strengthen their bond with their newly adopted country."

Mr Purj said he would have a barbecue to celebrate his new status as an Australian citizen and looked forward to embracing his new home.