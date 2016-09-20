Weird and wonderful: 5 recent YouTube videos featuring Bundy

IN THE last month there have been plenty of Bundaberg themed videos uploaded to YouTube.

They come with a mixture of content from locals and travellers alike.

From rare cats to cool video blogs, there's a bit of everything.

Here's a handful of YouTube videos about Bundaberg that have been uploaded in the past month:

1. Bundy vet works on Patches the American bob cat cross

Sugarland Animal Hospital's Dr Mike talks to Patches' owner about an operation and works to solve his health mystery.

2. Umm...

Simply titled "Strippers in Bundaberg be like", we can only guess we have some comedians in our midst.

3. Bundaberg Vlog

Kyah Hackett's Bundaberg Vlog presents the city in an attractive light - all set to the backdrop of a funky tune and some cool graphics.

4. A trip to Aldi

YouTube user Bo Bundy007 tries out the new Maryborough St Aldi store, using his HD camera for the first time.

5. Bundy distillery

The Sentance family upload a video blog about the Bundaberg Rum Distillery while on an across Australia adventure.