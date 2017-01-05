Weekend to be an ordinary one

RELAXING: The weather won't be as good this weekend as it was when Frank Bertoli enjoyed Eliott Heads..

AFTER an amazing weekend of beach weather across the New Year's Weekend, it looks as though we are going to see the complete opposite for the weekend ahead as strong winds, cooler temperatures and coastal showers make for a not so pleasant few days in terms of beach conditions.

Winds will continue to be strong and from the E/SE across the next few days, with 15 to 25 knots forecast for today, followed by 20 to 25 knots tomorrow (and possibly even gusting to 30 knots) before the winds ease back slightly on Sunday to around 15 to 20 knots (up to 25 knots in the afternoon though).

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions are going to be pretty ordinary over the next few days as the strong SE winds continue to whip up choppy and messy seas across local beaches.

If the wave heights increase as well, we are also likely to see rough conditions together with strong currents and rips on the open and exposed beaches as well, so please be sure to abide by any directions or warnings from the lifesavers and lifeguards.

If keen to swim, perhaps think about the very early mornings while the winds are slightly lighter, or else around mid afternoon while the tide is high.

The best beaches for a swim this weekend will be those that offer some shelter from the strong winds - the southern pocket of Agnes Water Main Beach and Hervey Bay will be the picks, although Nielson Park and Moore Park will both offer options as well.

Please remember though to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

BEACH PATROLS

Today - 8am to 6pm at Kelly's Beach, Nielson Park and Agnes Water.

9am to 5pm at Elliott Heads, Oaks Beach and Moore Park plus a roving lifeguard operating around the other Bundaberg region beaches plus early morning RWC (Jet Ski) surveillance patrols from 6am to 9am operating between Kelly's Beach and Mon Repos

Saturday and Sunday - 8am to 6pm at Elliott Heads, Kelly's Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water PLUS a Rove Lifeguard operating around the other Bundaberg Region beaches plus and early morning RWC (Jet Ski) surveillance patrols from 6am to 8am operating between Kelly's Beach and Mon Repos (A RWC surveillance patrol will also operate around the Elliott River Mouth and to Coonar and Innes Park)

Weekdays - 8am to 6pm at Kelly's Beach, Nielson Park and Agnes Water; 9am to 5pm at Elliott Heads, Oaks Beach and Moore Park plus a rove ing lifeguard operating around the other Bundaberg Regional beaches plus early morning RWC (Jet Ski) surveillance patrols from 6am to 9am operating between Kelly's Beach and Mon Repos

SURFING

Local beaches have been bombarded with plenty of waves over the past few days but the conditions have been very messy and sloppy and have not produced the best surfing conditions.

The weekend should see another increase in wave heights across the local area, but once again, the conditions will be very choppy and messy.

Agnes Water will definitely the pick of local surf spots this weekend with cleaner conditions on offer, whilst Mon Repos, Moore Park and Nielson Park will be the better options around the Bundaberg area.

For best results try from early to mid morning or again from early to late afternoon.