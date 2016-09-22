Weekend gig guide

FRIDAY
Debbie Robertson
Burnett Bowls Club 6.30pm
Todd Keightley + DJs
Central Hotel
Bevan Spiers
The Grand Hotel
Mark Deviney
The Lighthouse Hotel
Chris Webbe and The Sweaty Palms
Sugarland Tavern
Garry Carlon
Bundaberg Services Club
Brendan Egan
The Metro Hotel
Dean Sauer
Spotted Dog Tavern
Julie Sparks
East Bundy Sports Club
Todd Keightley/The Baztones
The Waves
Facin the Crowd
Brothers Sports Club
Neil Duddy
Agnes Water Tavern
SATURDAY
Debbie Robertson
East Bundy Sports Club 6pm
The Crush
Bundy Bowl & Leisure
Boogie Brothers
The Waves
Garry Carlon
Bundaberg Services Club
Stui Who
Sugarland Tavern
Derek F Smith
The Metro Hotel
Todd Keightley + DJs
Central Hotel
Mr Q + DJ Lee
The Grand Hotel
Facin the Crowd
Brothers Sports Club
Hats On
Spotted Dog Tavern
Purple Hills
Agnes Water Tavern
This One Time At Band Camp
The Club Hotel
SUNDAY
Mark Lavender
Grunskes by the River noon
Alex Peden
Brothers Sports Club
Garry Carlon
Bundaberg Services Club
Debbie Robertson
East Bundy Sports Club noon
Graeme Jensen
The Waves
Family Fun Day
Sugarland Tavern
Bevan Spiers
Agnes Water Tavern
Billy Guy
Bluewater Sports Club
