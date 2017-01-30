Weekend emergency round up

WEEKEND: Paramedics attended a number of emergencies in Bundaberg and throughout the state.

From car crashes to burns, here is a list of emergencies that happened in the Bundaberg region over the weekend.

Nose burn

An Agnes Water woman suffered superficial burns to her nose and cheek during the weekend.

Paramedics were called to the 27-year-old's home about 12.30pm on Saturday.

The cause of the injury is unknown but the woman was not taken to hospital.

Car crash

A 40-year-old man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a single-vehicle crash.

The crash happened along the Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd, at Bungadoo about 3.30pm on Friday.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Children, senior injured in crash

Seven people including children and an elderly man were injured after two cars collided on Childers Rd, Branyan, yesterday

The crash between a white Toyota SUV and silver Mazda happened about 1.45pm.

QAS senior operations supervisor Martin Kelly said it was lucky paramedics were on the scene fast.

"One of our vehicles was returning to Childers when it came across the crash,” he said.

He said four were taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

"One patient had a laceration to their leg,” he said.

"Children had neck pain and an elderly man had chest pain. All were taken in for observation.”

Emergencies from around the state included:

Washpool- Motorcycle crash

A male in his 20s has been transported in a stable condition with a leg injury to Ipswich Hospital after a reported motorcycle crash on Ipswich Boonah Road at 6.21pm.

Darling Heights- Vehicle and bicycle crash

A male in his 70s was transported in a stable condition to Toowoomba Hospital after a reported vehicle and bicycle crash on Postle and Rocklyn Streets at 6.19pm.

Moura- Single-vehicle crash

A patient was transported in a stable condition to Moura Hospital after a reported single-vehicle crash on Gillespie an Herzog Streets at 6.34pm.

Holland Park- Vehicle and pedestrian incident

Two male children were transported in stable conditions with leg injuries to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after a reportedly being hit by a vehicle on Nursery Road at 7.12pm.

Northgate- Reported dog bite

A male in his 30s was transported in a stable condition with a leg injury to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after a reported dog bite at 7.26pm.

Mount Tyson- Reported snake bite

A male in his 40s was transported in a stable condition to Toowoomba Hospital after a reported snake bite to the leg at a private residence at 8.34pm.

Zilmere- House Fire

Paramedics were called to stand by for QFES at a house fire at 8.39pm. There were no patients for QAS.

Cairns City- Vehicle and pedestrian incident

A female in her 20s was transported in a stable condition to Cairns Base Hospital after reportedly being hit by a vehicle on Lake Street at 9.01pm.

Loganholme- Two-vehicle crash

Five patients were assessed after a reported two-vehicle crash on the Pacific Motorway at 9.16pm. All five patients declined QAS transport.

Port Curtis- Single-vehicle crash

A male patient was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital with back pain after a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at 4.32am.

Rothwell- Vehicle and bicycle crash

A female in her 30s was transported in a stable condition to Redcliffe Hospital after a reported vehicle and bicycle crash on Anzac Avenue and Finnegan Street at 5.32am.

Darra- Vehicle crash

A male in his 20s was transported in a stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital after a reported vehicle crash on the Ipswich Motorway at 5.50am.