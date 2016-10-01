Week of highs for Bundaberg Sugar

SWEET: The sugar crush is going well.

IT'S positive news for Bundaberg Sugar's cane growers this week, with a number of milestones achieved.

Bundaberg Sugar grower services officer Gavin Lerch said both Millaquin and Bingera mills performed extremely well during week 15 of the crush and a total of 97,259 tonnes were processed.

"This is the highest throughput in one week at the two mills with the current number of boilers and has helped us pass the 1,000,000 tonnes mark,” he said.

"Throughput for the season so far is now at 1,026,152 tonnes which is approximately 60% of the crop estimate of 1.7 million tonnes.

"The CCS at both mills continued to rise and reached a new season high of 14.29 for the district. The weekly average was 14.31 at Bingera and 14.28 at Millaquin.

"With the CCS continuing to rise, Bundaberg Sugar and Bundaberg Canegrowers have agreed to increase the base CCS at both mills to 13.60 units.”

This means more money for growers and is good news as a payment adjustment has already been made,” he said.

The major variety this week was Q240A with 24% of supply and a CCS average of 14.32 units. CCS average for KQ228A (19% supply) was 14.75 units and Q208A (17% supply) was 14.42 units.

The highest individual CCS recorded for the week was from a Bundaberg Sugar farm at 16.40 units in KQ228A spring plant.

Mr Lerch said adding to the list of good news is the continuing rise in sugar prices.

The world market has reached 22 US cents per pound and will help the cane price for this season and allow excellent opportunities for growers to forward price for the 2017 and 2018 seasons.