Wee wait for new toilets at beach park

BUILDING BEGINS: Work has started on a new toilet block at Christsen Park.

BEACHGOERS will be happy to know work is set to begin on a new toilet block at Christsen Park in Bargara.

The $150,000 block is being built by local contractor Jeff Lennox Builders.

Stage 2 of the $1.2million redevelopment of the park is being paid for with a $400,000 Federal Government grant, and $450,000 from the council.

As well as the toilets, Stage 2 includes picnic tables, barbecues, landscaping and play areas.

Division 5 Councillor Greg Barnes thanked residents, many of who were angry about the park being left without toilets while the council waited for the grant, for being patient.

Had the council began building the toilets before then, it risked missing out on the cash.