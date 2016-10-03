WEATHER: Trough making its way to Bundaberg

HEAVY RAIN: The rain starts falling in the CBD with the downpour in Bundaberg. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail

BUNDABERG could be set for some rain today as a trough makes its way through Queensland.

The trough, which is moving inland from Cunnamulla to Mt Isa, is set to bring showers, heavy rain and possible storms to the region.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Mark Trenorden said the rain could be expected in the late afternoon or night.

"We'll see showers increasing as the day goes by,” he said.

"But for the next five or six days, it's going to be fine and sunny until Sunday.”

Mr Trenorden said it was unlikely the region would experience any more hail during the night.

On September 29, the region had a severe thunderstorm that dropped 10.6mm of rain and left hail stones up to 3cm in size across several suburbs.

While there will likely be rain and north westerly winds today and through the night, Mr Trenorden said the coming days of the week would be getting quite warm.

Expected maximum temps: