WEATHER: Rain band to move through Bundaberg

AS OF 7am Wednesday morning, Bundaberg has recorded just .6mm of rain, but some more is on the way.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Annabelle Ford said it was likely things would be a little wet through the morning and afternoon.

"There is a rain band coming through that hasn't hit Bundaberg yet," she said.

"The bulk of the rain will be further south.

"There could be 3-8mm in Bundaberg and mostly patchy."

Residents of the North Burnett have recently enjoyed rain bands moving through their region.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said a series of upper level troughs had been passing over Queensland.

"It's a lot of cold air in the atmosphere creating instability and combining with moist air from the tropics being forced down over the state," he said.

"So both of those factors combine to produce better rain events the further west you go," he said.

"These systems weaken the closer they get to the coast so we are only getting maybe 10mm out of them but it has been slow steady rain."