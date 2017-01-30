We Can, I Can, Queensland can - this World Cancer Day

THIS Saturday, February 4 marks World Cancer Day - a global initiative focusing on the fight against cancer.

World Cancer Day aims to save millions of preventable deaths each year by raising awareness and education about the disease, pressing governments and individuals across the world to take action.

The theme for 2017 is "We Can, I Can” - demonstrating that we all have a role to play in cancer control.

Throughout this week, Cancer Council Queensland will be highlighting the actions we can all take to reduce our burden of cancer - both locally and globally.

Whether you take part in a Cancer Council World Cancer Day event in your region, or join the conversation online using the hashtags #WorldCancerDay and #WeCanICan - your support makes a difference to all Queenslanders, all cancers.

More than 26,000 Queenslanders will be diagnosed with cancer this year alone, and about 8600 will die from the disease.

We are proud to join with the Union for International Cancer Control as champions of World Cancer Day in Queensland, in solidarity with all those affected.

On a global scale, currently 8.2 million people die from cancer worldwide each year. Of these, about half (four million people) die prematurely (aged 30 to 69 years).

We can, I can, Queensland can make a difference.

You can reduce your individual risk of preventable cancers by simply healthy lifestyle choices, including being active, eating a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, quitting smoking and limiting alcohol.

Get involved today and help spread the word about World Cancer Day - post, tweet, and share - stand with the world in the fight against cancer.

For more information about World Cancer Day and ways to get involved, visit worldcancerday.org.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available via 13 11 20 or cancerqld.org.au.

Professor Jeff Dunn AO

CEO

Cancer Council Queensland