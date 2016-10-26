'We are not being swamped by Asians or Muslims'

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson makes her maiden speech in the Senate at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

THE rhetorical claim that we are being "swamped” by either Asians or Muslims is inflammatory nonsense.

The Australian demographic consists of 61% Christian, 22.9% non-religious, 2.5% Buddhist and 2.2% Muslim.

According to 2014 figures 3.4% of people consider themselves gay.

But this figure varies across age groups: 14 to 19 years 4.6%, in their 20s 6.5%, 30s 4.2%, 40s 2.8% and in the 50s 1.7%.

Applying Hansonian rhetoric Australia is being overrun by homosexuals; hence according to George Christensen, the Nationals chief whip, Australia should limit immigration from countries with strong and vibrant gay communities, such as Ireland, Canada and the US west coast.

God forbid that these troglodytes gain traction in our free, liberal, tolerant nation.

We might just want to remember that Australia was swamped by British people beginning in 1788.

DIETER MOECKEL

Wonbah