Waterview 'on the up' after a visit from Qantas

IN BIBLICAL terms Waterview may be the "David" of Bundaberg distilleries, but founder Matthew Drane said the young company was growing fast, with negotiations currently underway to get the locally made liquor on QantasLink flights.

Reporters were in town last week producing a feature for the airline's inflight magazine on Bundaberg as a destination for local artisan products, stopping in at businesses including Waterview and Bargara Brewing Company.

After releasing its 4670 range of rum last year, sealing a distribution deal with Coles, Mr Drane has claimed Waterview's sales of around 53,000 bottles through Coles amount to 10% of that of Bundaberg Rum.

"We were concerned (the majority of 4670 sales) was going to be collectors buying and keeping it, but it's been continual," Mr Drane said.

"So much so that we've had to rush forward with our next production, which kicks off next week."

A make-your-own custom gin bar is "95% complete" at the distillery's headquarters on Alexandra St, East Bundaberg, and over Christmas Waterview drew its first batch of single malt whiskey.