28°
News

Water viability study acquires govt funding

Adam McCleery
| 29th Oct 2016 1:00 PM
01/07/03 120481fSugarcane harvest season begins at Eudlo Flats.
01/07/03 120481fSugarcane harvest season begins at Eudlo Flats. Warren Lynam

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FUNDING for the Gayndah Regional Irrigation Development Project and Water Feasibility Study has been approved by the State Government.

Interim funding of $1,231,024 (excluding GST) for the study was granted and will be spent on gauging if the Gayndah area can sustain a large sugar cane crop.

The government set aside $15 million in interim funding to support Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's federally-funded National Water Infrastructure Development Fund.

Queensland Minister for Water Supply Mark Bailey said Mr Joyce had made a mess of the fund, leaving the state government to come up with a solution.

"A total of 15 proponents in Queensland were offered funds for feasibility studies under the Turnbull Government's NWIDF,” Mr Bailey said.

"Mr Joyce failed to tell these proponents they would only receive funding in arrears.

"Many of these proponents are small, not-for-profit organisations and local governments seeking to support regional economic development.”

Mr Bailey said the State Government would fill the gap left by Mr Joyce and provide interim funding arrangements.

"The interim funding provided by the State Government will enable project proponents to work closely with the State to finalise project milestones and formal arrangements,” Mr Bailey said.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd welcomed the announcement.

"It's been a long time coming and I'm pleased the Queensland Government have come forward with this package to have the feasibility study done,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"We need that extra water infrastructure for agriculture needs, to meet FTA agreements and we have to make sure we have water there and at the right places.

"That is what the feasibility study will look into. It won't be detrimental to citrus farmers, as there will be extra water and an extension of the Claude Wharton Weir.”

Mr O'Dowd also spoke about some possible benefits.

"More jobs in the Gayndah area in the form of planting cane, harvesting cane and maintenance of the railway line,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"The old railway line that has been discussed for 10 years will come back into force and moves are already afoot by Isis Sugar Mill which controls the railway line.”

The study will focus on water infrastructure.

Topics:  gayndah government funding ken o'dowd sugar cane water study

Bundaberg company wins multi-million dollar tender

Bundaberg company wins multi-million dollar tender

The Knauf contract was given to Oceanic Steel and they will start on site on November 7 with the aim to employee an all-local team.

Donations for Eli close to $70,000

Eli Campbell with his mum Brittany Cervantes.

At last count the donations were sitting at $68,495.

Five things you need to know in Bundaberg today

FUN DAY: Madison Graham enjoyed the afternoon at the Lighthouse Festival. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Bunch of Bundy fives

Are these the most haunted places on the Fraser Coast?

Could these be the most haunted buildings and homes from around the region?

Creepy encounters from around the region.

Local Partners

Donations for Eli close to $70,000

MESSAGES like "one day at a time” and "keep fighting” have filled the GoFundMe page for two-year-old Eli Campbell.

Five things you need to know in Bundaberg today

FUN DAY: Madison Graham enjoyed the afternoon at the Lighthouse Festival. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Bunch of Bundy fives

New owners roll out welcome mat at Bucca Hotel

NEW OWNERS: The Bucca Hotel owners Judy Green and Ron Kadel

"We could really see the huge potential that the hotel...”

Foot stomping, eclectic gig coming to Bucca

GIG: 8 Ball Aitken will play at Bucca Hotel this weekend.

Blues artist plays at Bucca Hotel

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Benedict Cumberbatch: Home is my safe harbour

Benedict Cumberbatch: Home is my safe harbour

BENEDICT Cumberbatch says home is like a "safe harbour" to him and he feels "very lucky" and blessed to have his wife Sophie Hunter and their son Christopher.

Elsa Pataky fell in love with Chris Hemsworth's voice

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Spanish model married to Aussie actor since 2010

Greg and Christine find a new (gold) lease on life

Christine and Greg Clark star in the TV series Aussie Gold Hunters.

COUPLE reckons there’s nothing like finding your first gold nugget.

Race facts and stats a winning combination

Impress colleagues with Melbourne Cup trivia

Birdy's voice soars during concert

English singer Birdy proves her skill during a recent concert.

The singer, 20, has acquired mythical status in the music world

Miley Cyrus finally confirms engagement to Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Eccentric singer confirms long-held rumour

Former Oasis frontman threw popcorn at his brother

The Gallagher brothers have famously feuded for many years.

Oasis brothers still haven't made up

TOO NICE TO PASS UP AT THIS PRICE

3/8 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

A lovely 2 bedroom unit in a complex of just 3 units that is an easy walking distance to the C.B.D of beautiful Bundaberg for just $95,000. The home offers such a...

HUGE 347M2 UPMARKET HOME IN THE PRESTIGE BEACH MILIEU!

2 Outrigger Close, Bargara 4670

House 5 2 3 $629,000

Get in quick for this stunning home of spacious proportions in Bargara's most popular estate, Beach Milieu. A quick walk to the Bargara Central Shopping Centre...

HOT LOCATION! HOT PRICE! BRAND NEW IN CENTRAL BARGARA!

3/43 SEE STREET, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $350,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW FOR $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

4 BEDROOM RESIDENCE PLUS 1 BEDROOM FLAT

33 Water Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 3 3 $225,000

Don't judge a book by its cover, this property is very deceiving and will certainly surprise those who inspect with its size and potential. Located on a 1,012m2...

PEACEFUL 5 ACRES ONLY 10 MINS TO TOWN

33 BLAIRS ROAD, Sharon 4670

House 3 1 5 $330,000

Looking for a quiet lifestyle property to grow your own fruit and veges or keep a horse? This pretty as a picture' 5 acre property at Sharon could just be the one...

TOP FLOOR APARTMENT WITH SCENIC OUTLOOK

9-6 McDougall Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

Situated on the 3rd level in Beach Break apartments overlooking reserved pastoral land and park land, the complex offers a relaxing and tranquil living environment...

BOXES TICKED

10 Schulte Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 5 $419,000

When asking a buyer what they are looking for, the answer often includes easy access to a double shed, 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, double attached garage, outdoor...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $387,500 NEG

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

BIGGER THAN IT LOOKS!

79 FE WALKER ST, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 1 $225,000

A spacious 4 bedroom brick home with large separate lounge and dining spaces. Very motivated owner, must be sold! * Hardwood timber floors throughout bedrooms and...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Drop in rental vacancies for Bundaberg

ALL OVER: The decline was across the state.

Encouraging signs for market

6 houses in Gympie under $200,000

$170, 000, 9 Norman St, Gympie

These Gympie houses are perfect for investors or first home-buyers

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!