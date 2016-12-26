Water beats shoppers to Boxing Day sales

SOGGY: Blooms the Chemist had water leaking through the roof of the store.

IT WAS a slippery start to the Boxing Day sales at one Bundaberg shopping centre as the heavy downpour left many shops with puddles to clean up.

Big W and a number of other stores inside Stockland Sugarland Shoppingtown were flooded before there was a chance to open the doors for the mad rush of shoppers.

But the water didn't stop them from opening on time as staff frantically placed towels and buckets around to catch the dripping water.

Big W in Sugarland had water leaking through the roof of the store after the overnight rain. contributed

Blooms the Chemist staff said they arrived to water on the floor, but after a quick mop it was business as usual.

One family of shoppers said they didn't notice the clean-up as they took the children around to grab a bargain with their gift vouchers.

SHOPPING: Nath, Cayley, Grace Voss with their Boxing Day Sale purchases.

Mother-of-three Linda Voss said the youngsters knew what they wanted and were in and out of the store within 15 minutes.

Stockland Sugarland Shoppingtown's Centre Management was closed for the public holiday and was not available to comment.

Big W shoppers were advised by loud speaker to take care and watch for any new puddles of water and to notify staff if they found any.