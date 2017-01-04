WATCH: Three-car crash on Quay St

CREWS responded to a crash on Quay St before noon.
The smash involved a Nissan Patrol, a Holden Rodeo and a Nissan Pulsar.
No one was injured in the smash.
Traffic is flowing normally and the vehicles have all been moved to the side.
