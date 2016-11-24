35°
Watch the moment boatie saves turtle's life

Emma Reid
| 24th Nov 2016 9:57 AM

HELPING HAND: Wayne Bonham cuts a loggerhead turtle free from a crabpot at 1770. Photo Facebook
HELPING HAND: Wayne Bonham cuts a loggerhead turtle free from a crabpot at 1770. Photo Facebook Contributed

A MAN has filmed the rescued of a loggerhead turtle after it was tangled in a crab pot in 1770.

The dramatic footage shows the injured turtle being cut from the ropes of the fishing device.

 

HELPING HAND: Wayne Bonham cuts a loggerhead turtle free from a crabpot at 1770. Photo Facebook
HELPING HAND: Wayne Bonham cuts a loggerhead turtle free from a crabpot at 1770. Photo Facebook Contributed

Wayne Bonham said he found the turtle fighting to reach the water's surface at Roundhill Creek on Wednesday.

"This poor guy struggling to tow a crab trap to the surface to breathe," he wrote.

The Marine Education Society of Austrliasia said the main threats to marine turtles were humans.

Threats included the entanglement in fishing gear including nets.

 

HELPING HAND: Wayne Bonham cuts a loggerhead turtle free from a crabpot at 1770. Photo Facebook
HELPING HAND: Wayne Bonham cuts a loggerhead turtle free from a crabpot at 1770. Photo Facebook Contributed

Mr Bonham was able to cut the ropes and watch the turtle swim off to enjoy another day.

"But am happy to report him safe and happily swimming away in Roundhill Creek," he wrote.

Topics:  agnes water bundaberg loggerhead turtle marine life rescue roundhill creek

Watch the moment boatie saves turtle's life

