Watch out for river work if you are on the Burnett

BOATIES using the reaches of the Burnett River near Strathdee's boat ramp may notice a barge undertaking work associated with the Rubyanna Waste Water Treatment Plant project.

Council's Water and Wastewater portfolio spokesman Cr Jason Bartels said the barge is operating in an area located between Strathdee's Road boat ramp and the Bundaberg Sugar cable crossing.

Pipes at the Strathdees Road boatramp. Mike Knott BUN211016PIPES5

"The barge is engaged in work installing steel piles and carrier pipes for the underwater outlet associated with the Burnett River Discharge Facility.

"The project, which involved the construction of a pipeline to discharge any recycled water surplus to irrigation needs from the Rubyanna treatment plant site to the river, is contracted at $3.9 million.

Cr Bartels said the design of the discharge point in the Burnett River is significantly superior to previous methods which involved a pipe discharging into the river from the bank at around water level.

Pipes at the Strathdees Road boatramp. Mike Knott BUN211016PIPES6

"This installation will involve two pipes being extended into the riverbed each fitted with six diffusers and located at a depth approximately 10.5 metres below the low tide level.

"This location was selected due to the naturally high velocities of the river flow which will assist in dispersing the recycled water,” said Cr Bartels.

"With work currently underway it is expected the majority of the installation will be completed by Christmas with the discharge facility to be commissioned early in the New Year.

Excavations at the Strathdees Road boatramp. Mike Knott BUN211016PIPES8

"Temporary access has been constructed so recreational boaties can continue to access the Strathdee's boat ramp.”

It is important recreational boaties observed restrictions while construction is underway.