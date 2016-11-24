WATCH: Jack Dempsey raps to promote talent search

IF YOU'VE got talent, now's your chance to flaunt it!

Entries are open for the Hitz939 Bundy Live Talent Search, all part of the fun and excitement of this year's Auswide Bank and Harvey Norman New Year's Eve Spectacular to be held at Anzac Park.

And Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey is so excited he took the the Hitz 939 studio to record his own rap to promote the event.

In launching the competition, Mr Dempsey said the event offered an opportunity for local, emerging artists to make their mark.

"We are spoilt with talented artists in the Bundaberg region but it's important that we provide them with opportunities to perform and get exposure. That's exactly what competitions like this achieve,” Mr Dempsey said.

Jack The Rapper: Mayor Jack Dempsey promoting the Hitz939 Bundy Live Talent Search, all part of the fun and excitement of this year’s Auswide Bank and Harvey Norman New Year’s Eve Spectacular to be held at Anzac Park.

"We only have to look at the success of the winners of last year's NYE Battle of Bands competition. Stone Rose Redemption has gone from strength to strength since being discovered last year and this year we're broadening the competition so that more people can enter and showcase their musical talent.”

Bundy Live's Craig Walsh said prizes included recording sessions and paid performances at both the Childers and Lighthouse festivals in 2017. In addition, Auswide Bank has donated $200 for the winner of the band category and $100 for the winner of the solo/duo category.

"The prizes for solo artists, duos and bands are focused on opportunities for publicity, advertising and profile-raising. I think this is the biggest gift that we as a community can give to our up and coming talent,” Mr Walsh said.

Hitz 939's Trish Mears said the radio station was proud to be sponsoring the event.

"Having seen the talent on show at last year's Battle of the Bands and solo quests like C Factor we know there are so many gifted performers in our region. Hitz 939 is proud to be able to assist them on their journey” Ms Mears said.

For more information, or to nominate, visit: http://www.bundylive.com.au/uncategorized/hitz939-bundy-live-talent-search-2017-entries/