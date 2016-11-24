35°
News

WATCH: Jack Dempsey raps to promote talent search

24th Nov 2016 2:35 PM
Jack the Rapper.
Jack the Rapper. Mike Knott BUN231116JACK1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU'VE got talent, now's your chance to flaunt it!

Entries are open for the Hitz939 Bundy Live Talent Search, all part of the fun and excitement of this year's Auswide Bank and Harvey Norman New Year's Eve Spectacular to be held at Anzac Park.

And Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey is so excited he took the the Hitz 939 studio to record his own rap to promote the event.

In launching the competition, Mr Dempsey said the event offered an opportunity for local, emerging artists to make their mark.

"We are spoilt with talented artists in the Bundaberg region but it's important that we provide them with opportunities to perform and get exposure. That's exactly what competitions like this achieve,” Mr Dempsey said.

"We only have to look at the success of the winners of last year's NYE Battle of Bands competition. Stone Rose Redemption has gone from strength to strength since being discovered last year and this year we're broadening the competition so that more people can enter and showcase their musical talent.”

Bundy Live's Craig Walsh said prizes included recording sessions and paid performances at both the Childers and Lighthouse festivals in 2017. In addition, Auswide Bank has donated $200 for the winner of the band category and $100 for the winner of the solo/duo category.

"The prizes for solo artists, duos and bands are focused on opportunities for publicity, advertising and profile-raising. I think this is the biggest gift that we as a community can give to our up and coming talent,” Mr Walsh said. 　

Hitz 939's Trish Mears said the radio station was proud to be sponsoring the event.

"Having seen the talent on show at last year's Battle of the Bands and solo quests like C Factor we know there are so many gifted performers in our region. Hitz 939 is proud to be able to assist them on their journey” Ms Mears said.

For more information, or to nominate, visit: http://www.bundylive.com.au/uncategorized/hitz939-bundy-live-talent-search-2017-entries/

Bundaberg News Mail

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Community gathers to farewell Dylan

Community gathers to farewell Dylan

"HE died far too soon for us, and 100 years too soon for his mother, father and family. Fly high Dyllie, fly high.”

Woman seen stealing from charity

A woman has been caught on camera appearing to steal from the RSPCA Op Shop.

Caught out on camera

Scallop wallop: Bundy fishers weighing up their future

FOOD FIGHT: Quinn Van Den Berg shows off local scallops at Ocean Pacific Seafoods at the Bundaberg Port.

Fishers demand fair go for scallop catches

Bundy sweats through hottest November day in 100 years

HIGHEST TOP: The mercury soared in Bundaberg as we reached the hottest November day on record.

Bundy experiences hottest day for year

Local Partners

$600k funding for Bundaberg resilience projects

ALMOST $600,000 of funding for four Bundaberg community resilience projects have been granted boosting the region's capabilities during another flood event.

Crews treat man following truck rollover

Ambulance generic

Ambos kept busy by events all over Queensland

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, November 24

GAME ON: Bundaberg Library is hosting a board games evening tonight.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 23

GRAB A BAG: The annual Old Bags Lunch, hosted by mayoress Christine Dempsey, is on today.

Five things you need to know

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

Part one of The Morning Bulletin's chat with the musical theatre star looks at her childhood in Central Queensland.

Liam Hemsworth gives Miley Cyrus a new ring

Miley Cyrus' birthday gift from Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gifted Miley Cyrus a rainbow ring for her birthday

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

The Veronicas perform during the 30th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING

The Veronicas are all anyone is talking about in the ARIAs aftermath

First Contact season two: seeing reality in black and white

Ian 'Dicko' Dickson features in season two of the TV series First Contact.

IAN ‘Dicko’ Dickson talks about his profound outback experience.

New Nowhere Boys, and girl, a hit with viewers

The cast of Nowhere Boys: Two Moons Rising, from left, William McKenna, Jo Klocek, Kamil Ellis, Luca Sardelis and Jordie Race-Coldrey.

A CHANGE of cast has allowed the hit show to move in a new direction

What's on the big screen this week

Billy Bob Thornton and Brett Kelly in a scene from Bad Santa 2.

BILLY Bob Thornton returns as anti-hero Willie Soke in Bad Santa 2.

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

Raised Fist will destory Brisbane on December 4. Photo Contributed

Raised Fist return to Australia

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a George Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $260,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

CHECK OUT THIS FOR ABSOLUTE VAULE - OUTSTANDING BUYING

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $340,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINING HOME - 2 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6 x 6 SHED + SOLAR

29 Maughan Street, Thabeban 4670

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Get in and be ready for Christmas in this fantastic entertaining home that will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy all members of the family. Attributes of...

FRESHLY PANTED INTERIOR, GREAT 1ST HOME OR INVESTMENT

26 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Can't beat walking into a home and smelling the freshly painted interior; looks so good and feels very inviting. Comprising 3 bedrooms and a generous sized lounge...

MUST BE SOLD - BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $238,500

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

FIRST CLASS POSITION TO BE SOLD - ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

4 BEDROOM BRICK BEAUTY

23 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 2 $257,000

Say Hello to a Good Buy! Inspect this brick beauty in Kepnock. Features 4 bedrooms and is a very neat and tidy older style brick veneer home in a great location...

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! YOU WON&#39;T BE DISAPPOINTED!

97 Dittmann Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 O/A $419,000

A newly reduced price, exceptional value for the standard of home that is being presented. Impeccably presented, this property is the pinnacle of class and quality...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!