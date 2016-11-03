WATCH: Is this the creepiest house in the whole of Bundaberg?

SCARY WELCOME: Jamie Huth invites you into the Hallow House in Bundaberg.

IF SCARING the pants off your friends and family brings a smile on your face read on, if however blood, guts and terrifying skeletons is not your idea of a laugh - you have been warned.

Halloween may be over, but for Bundaberg's Huth family the time and effort they put into celebrating the occasion is a lot more than one night.

Donna and Geoff and their son Jamie spent five months planning, designing and constructing the ultimate Halloween house before inviting guests around for a night of fright.

SCARE ZONE: Enter at your own risk of being scared at the Hallow House in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN031116HAL10

For three years the family have been upping the ante in the scary stakes and this year's western themed set provided a spook-tacular backdrop complete with a jail, saloon, general store and bank.

HALLOW HOUSE: Visitors played the part over Halloween.

But it was Hallow House that really provided the screams.

The first room features a skeleton kicking back on a blood stained couch watching a TV of nothing but static.

SCARY WELCOME: Geoff, Jamie, and Donna Huth outside the Hallow House in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN031116HAL2

"A couple of girls didn't want to come in because they saw the static on the TV and that's from one of the recent movies,” Geoff said.

Hallow House Scare Zone: A short video through the scary Hallow House in Bundaberg.

A walk through the dark house it's made all the more terrifying with special effects and lighting.

CHILLING: Jamie Huth created the Hallow House in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN031116HAL3

Those who dared to enter were confronted with a bloodied body in the bathtub, a creepy woman in a rocking chair and a fridge filled with dismembered body parts.

It's Jamie who comes up with most of the ideas and he said it's the reaction from the guests makes all the hard work worthwhile.

CREEPY HALLWAY: Dare you walk through the Hallow House in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN031116HAL4

"It's good when they get scared,” Jamie said.

"Over the year I get ideas. It's big in the US so that's where I get most the ideas about how to do things.

MEAT LOCKER: Geoff Huth greats you in the Hallow House in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN031116HAL6

"I think its getting bigger here, each year there seems to be more and more.”

For months the family built, painted and put the final touches on the house.

WELCOME: Enter at your own risk of being scared at the Hallow House in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN031116HAL9

"We recycled most of the boards and added a few more to it,” Donna said.

"A lot of other stuff came from the demolition yard, the tin, old timber and we keep Bunnings in business I'm sure.”

But what motivates a family to dedicate so much time, money and effort into an occasion many would label an American-only tradition?

"It beats me, I don't know why we do it, it's so much work,” Geoff said.

"It started off as a party with our friends and we'd hang a few things up and then we went a bit further and thought let's do this.

"People can't believe it, they just love it.

"I've got no idea how we're going to top it next year.”