WATCH: Firies help rescue cat and kittens from wall

A CAT and her kittens have been rescued from inside the wall of a Bundaberg pub.

A crew of four Queensland Fire and Rescue officers headed to the building today to cut into the wall and remove a kitten after staff originally managed to get the mother cat and one other kitten out.

The crew used a camera device to peek into the wall as they cut away sections and get the animal out of the wall.

The manager told the NewsMail it was the second time in a couple of months a cat had nested in the roof and kittens had ended up in the walls of the business.

Staff were able to trap the mother cat and one of her kittens, but the other kitten proved to be more difficult to catch.

That's when the firies were called.

The woman said her colleagues were animal lovers and "would love them all, including mum, to have good homes”.