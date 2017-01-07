Watch Emma Zielke's emotional reaction after she was named Brisbane Lions' inaugural AFLW captain

Bundaberg's Emma Zielke in action for the Brisbane Lions against Melbourne earlier last year.

AN EMOTIONAL Emma Zielke was reduced to tears after she was named the inaugural captain of the Brisbane Lions Women's team.

The announcement came in front of the squad and the Bundaberg product could not contain her shock and excitement.

Emma Zielke reacts to being named Brisbane Lions captain: An emotional Emma Zielke was reduced to tears after she was named the inaugural captain of the Brisbane Lions Women's team.

Zielke will now etch her name in AFL history as the club's first captain and described the news as "mind-blowing”.

"I'm just so proud,” Zielke said.

"It's been a bit rough being on the sidelines, but seeing you girls work so hard out there motivates me so much.

"I feel we are going to be so competitive.”

Bundaberg's Emma Zielke was the captain of the Lions for their clash at the GABBA last year. Contributed

Zielke works at the Lions as an admin support officer.

The club's CEO Breeanna Brock said it was well deserved.

"Someone like Emma has been hoping and dreaming of this for a long time,” she said.

"Emma will be forever part of the club's history now.

"She'll be a great spokesperson not only for the group but for the club as a whole and lead us really strongly.”

Brock said it was important that the process for selecting members of the leadership group involved as many people as possible, including the playing group, coaching staff and team management.

"We thought we'd use a more collaborative approach of the players, staff and business as a whole,” Brock said.

"Players had to nominate themselves as to whether they wanted to be a captain or in the leadership group.

"Using the new club values we've taken on board, the players were then rated.

"The players then decided whether they wanted that person as a captain, in the leadership group, or neither.

"We collated those results along with input from the staff and came up with one captain and four values leaders.”

Zielke will be supported in her role by four values leaders- Sabrina Frederick-Traub, Sam Virgo, Leah Kaslar and Emily Bates.

Zielke is among Queensland's most decorated female footballers, having captained her state and also winning the 2014 and 2015 QWAFL Best and Fairest award.