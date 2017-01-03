29°
News

Warnings over air lounge after near-death experiences

Jay Fielding
| 3rd Jan 2017 2:37 PM
LOUNGING AROUND: Photos online show the Now Lounger and similar products being used in water.
LOUNGING AROUND: Photos online show the Now Lounger and similar products being used in water.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S meant to be something fun, but two women say an air lounge almost killed their loved ones.

The Now Lounger is a fabric tube which people fill with air before sealing them, creating a canoe-shaped air lounge.

Anthea Chester says the product almost killed her daughter, Hollie, 12, who was using the lounge, a Christmas present, in the pool on Christmas Day.

"The colored (sic) lining split without warning, engulfing her body whilst the blow up part shot upwards, pushing her under the water," Ms Chester said in a post on her Facebook page.

"She was left engulfed by the fabric which was clinging to her face and entire body like shrink wrap," she said.

"She had no idea which way was up or down, or where the edge of the pool was.

"All I can say was thank God I was watching her at the time and was able to untangle her before she drowned."

In a post on Now Lounger's Facebook page, Julie Kosy said her father had a similar horrific experience.

"My dad almost drowned on Christmas Day with our new Now Lounger," Ms Kosy said.

"It turned inside out, then flipped, encasing him face down in the pool totally wrapped in liner and suffocating (him)."

 

NEAR DROWNING: The photo taken of Julie Kosy&#39;s father moments before he began fighting for his life.
NEAR DROWNING: The photo taken of Julie Kosy's father moments before he began fighting for his life.

Ms Kosy said moments after a photo was taken of her father on the lounge, he was thrashing about fighting for air.

"It was absolutely terrifying."

Now Lounger had no replied to Ms Kosy's post, which has attracted more than 7500 comments.

Both Ms Chester and Ms Kosy said the product came with no warning about using them in pools and the ocean.

They both pointed out that Now Lounger's website, Facebook page and advertising feature photos of people using the product in water.

 

LOUNGE WARNING: A photo of a person using a Now Lounger in water on the company&#39;s website.
LOUNGE WARNING: A photo of a person using a Now Lounger in water on the company's website.

Ms Chester said a man demonstrating the air lounge at an event she attended told her they were safe for use in water.

The NewsMail has contacted the Office of Fair Trading for comment but eas unable to contact Now Lounger as the company does not list a phone number or email address.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  air lounge drowning editors picks now lounger water safety

How five major Bundaberg streets got their names

How five major Bundaberg streets got their names

THEY'RE streets most of us will travel on nearly every day.

Funeral for Bucca brothers

Brothers Chris Holmes and Leith Wakeham.

Ceremony to be held on Cummins Rd

23 new things happening in the Bundy region in 2017

Region's in for a ripper year

Group shames Bundy's 'worst' drivers

A casual underground park.

Locals are fed up with bad behaviour

Local Partners

Beach goers asked to take care of valuables over the summer

Holiday makers asked to make sure they keep an eye on keys on the beach

RATS OF TOBRUK: Noel followed in his father's footsteps

Rat of Tobruk Noel Branch, pictured far left.

Family heard few war stories from Rat of Tobruk

Beating the holiday boredom in Bundy

HOLIDAY FUN: Jorja Ohlbrecht at Bundy Bowl and Leisure on Friday, 3 April 2015. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

No need to be bored this holidays

WHAT'S ON: New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Five things you need to know

15 places you can welcome the new year

Abby skye will perform to welcome the new year.

Black, white and aglow for NYE

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

Walking through the streets of Vegas ahead of the world’s biggest consumer electronics show, you can see a lot of parallels.

The man behind the music of Moana

Musician Opetaia Foa'i performs onstage at the world premiere of Disney's Moana.

Opetaia Foa’i wrote and performed the movie's theme song.

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

“I missed you so much. Incredibly thankful to have you back."

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

Ariane Labed and Michael Fassbender play master assassins in the movie Assassin's Creed.

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a good movie.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Naturalist Steve Backshall on tour in Queensland this week

Adventurer and TV presenter Steve Backshall at the top of the worlds highest waterfall, Angel Falls, in the Canaima National Park in Venezuela.

Deadly 60 host visiting QPAC with his new live show Pole to Pole.

GREAT STREET APPEAL + POOL + 9M x 6M SHED IN IDEAL LOCATION

20 Tarakan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

With fantastic street appeal in the ideal location is this must see 3 bedroom plus office home that will certainly impress those who inspect with the added extras...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

FANTASTIC POSITION AND PRICE

146a Byrne Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

Great positioned property ideal for the astute investor or first home buyer with a current rental appraisal of $290.00 per week. Located in Millbank, this must...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $339,000

Looking directly over park land is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

WHY BOTHER BUILDING - MODERN WITH THE NECESSITIES

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $318,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

VACANT AND READY TO GO - BE SETTLED FOR THE NEW YEAR HERE

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR VALUE FOR MONEY THEN LOOK NO FURTHER THAN HERE - DOUBLE SHED + CARAVAN BAY + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS IN FANTASTIC 100% FLOOD FREE...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

WHAT COULD YOU USE THIS FOR? DIVERSE RANGE OF OPPORTUNITIES

29a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

Commercial Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself ... Offers Over...

Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself to a diverse range of opportunities Could it be an office and workshop for the...

OVER 4,00M2 UNDER ROOF WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, POOL and SHEDS ON 4,001M2

53 Currawong Road, Gooburrum 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

You asked for it and we delivered with this sprawling family home located on Currawong Road in Tantitha Estate. This home will exceed any expectations with its...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $378,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!