Warnings over air lounge after near-death experiences

LOUNGING AROUND: Photos online show the Now Lounger and similar products being used in water.

IT'S meant to be something fun, but two women say an air lounge almost killed their loved ones.

The Now Lounger is a fabric tube which people fill with air before sealing them, creating a canoe-shaped air lounge.

Anthea Chester says the product almost killed her daughter, Hollie, 12, who was using the lounge, a Christmas present, in the pool on Christmas Day.

"The colored (sic) lining split without warning, engulfing her body whilst the blow up part shot upwards, pushing her under the water," Ms Chester said in a post on her Facebook page.

"She was left engulfed by the fabric which was clinging to her face and entire body like shrink wrap," she said.

"She had no idea which way was up or down, or where the edge of the pool was.

"All I can say was thank God I was watching her at the time and was able to untangle her before she drowned."

In a post on Now Lounger's Facebook page, Julie Kosy said her father had a similar horrific experience.

"My dad almost drowned on Christmas Day with our new Now Lounger," Ms Kosy said.

"It turned inside out, then flipped, encasing him face down in the pool totally wrapped in liner and suffocating (him)."

NEAR DROWNING: The photo taken of Julie Kosy's father moments before he began fighting for his life.

Ms Kosy said moments after a photo was taken of her father on the lounge, he was thrashing about fighting for air.

"It was absolutely terrifying."

Now Lounger had no replied to Ms Kosy's post, which has attracted more than 7500 comments.

Both Ms Chester and Ms Kosy said the product came with no warning about using them in pools and the ocean.

They both pointed out that Now Lounger's website, Facebook page and advertising feature photos of people using the product in water.

LOUNGE WARNING: A photo of a person using a Now Lounger in water on the company's website.

Ms Chester said a man demonstrating the air lounge at an event she attended told her they were safe for use in water.

The NewsMail has contacted the Office of Fair Trading for comment but eas unable to contact Now Lounger as the company does not list a phone number or email address.