Want to sip your wine through a straw?

8th Nov 2016 10:21 AM
FIRST there was the goon suit for sneaky drinks at the office.

Now wine lovers will have no excuse for spills after the release of the Wine Sipper.

It comes with "three steady legs and inbuilt straw" and is said to be the "perfect way to sit back and enjoy your favourite glass of wine."

"The wine glass not only stands steadily on three legs to prevent toppling over but has an inbuilt straw to safely guide the wine straight to the lips so as to not miss a single drop,'' its promoters say.

"It is quirky, fun and a great alternative for those that like to avoid cleaning up after a few drinks,'' says Winex director Matt Busby.

"The product is easy to use, all you need to do is pour the wine into the glass and take a sip from the glass straw. No fuss, no spills and more entertaining.''

Winex, an Australian family owned business, is the largest beverage and wine accessories distributor in the country and has been operating since 1999.

According to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics, wine consumption is growing strongly in Australia.

While 50 years ago, beer made up three quarters of all alcohol consumed, but now makes up under half at 41 per cent.

Wine's share has increased over the same period from 12 per cent to 38 per cent.

Australians currently consume more white wine than red wine - 270 million litres of white wine compared with 190 million litres of red wine in 2013-14, while full strength beer remains the most popular type of beer, accounting for around three quarters of all beer in 2013-14.

The Wine Sipper, which is described as a great 'conversation starter', is being sold at kitchen and homeware retailers, wineries and liquor stores or online at www.purplespoilz.com.au. It costs $29.95 for a set of two.

Topics:  alcohol editors picks offbeat wine

