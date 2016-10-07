Waiting pays off as council gets $400k for Bargara park

THE announced funding of more than $400,000 for the Christsen Park upgrade project has validated the council's decision to wait on the result of its application to the Federal Government for funding under the National Stronger Regions Program says the council.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the grant provided a welcome boost to the council's budget bottom line with ratepayers spared the expense of providing the full cost of funding Stage Two of the $1.2 million Christsen Park redevelopment.

"I understand that there was community concern with the manner in which the redevelopment was rolled out but receiving this grant has meant the wait was worthwhile.

"We simply had to wait on the result of our application. To proceed with Stage Two prior to the announcement would have placed the grant funding at risk," Cr Dempsey said.

Divisional representative Cr Greg Barnes said the announced funding was timely.

"We have finished Stage One which involved design work, construction of the access road and demolition work associated with the old toilet block and change rooms.

"The grant of $401,078 from the Federal Government plus the $450,000 Council allocated in its current budget will ensure the project is completed this financial year and removes a requirement to construct the facility over Three Stages.

"Stage Two work involves the construction of an amenities block, four shelter sheds, landscaping and play areas."

He said the redevelopment would enhance an iconic location at Bargara opening up the Basin and Kelly's Beach areas to more visitor numbers and general community recreation.

Cr Dempsey said he was delighted with the outcome of this and other recent funding announcements.

"I would like to commend our local Federal Member Keith Pitt on his representations and the outcomes he is achieving for the people of the Hinkler electorate.

"On top of this funding, Bundaberg Regional Council will also receive further Federal funding of $5 million for Stage Two of the Multiuse Sport and Recreation facility, $300,000 for a hydrotherapy pool at Childers and $1.4 million for the upgrade of Kay McDuff Drive.

I also note that more than $900,000 has been pledged to Impact Community Services locally for the construction of a commercial laundry as well as $500,000 to the Bundaberg Netball Association for work at their complex."

Cr Dempsey said the funds represented significant and important financial support for the Bundaberg Region.

"This investment by both State and Federal governments in infrastructure projects is essential to underpinning our economic recovery and providing ongoing confidence for investors and our residents.

"We need governments to be working in tandem with Council and to be partners supporting our vision for the sustainable development of our incredible region."

