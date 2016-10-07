Wait is over for Christsen Park funding

AMENITIES BLOCK: Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the Bundaberg Regional Council had been successful and will receive $401,078 under round three for the redevelopment of Christsen Park Bargara.

NO need to hold on any longer, the toilets at Christsen Park are coming and the ugly portaloo will soon be banished.

The long-awaited funding for the second stage of the upgrade was announced yesterday and will see the construction of an amenities block, four shelter sheds, landscaping and play areas.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the grant for more than $400,000 under the National Stronger Regions Program provided a welcome boost to the council's budget bottom line, with ratepayers spared the expense of funding Stage Two of the $1.2 million redevelopment.

"I understand that there was community concern with the manner in which the redevelopment was rolled out but receiving this grant has meant the wait was worthwhile,” he said.

"We simply had to wait on the result of our application. To proceed with Stage Two prior to the announcement would have placed the grant funding at risk.”

Divisional representative Cr Greg Barnes said the funding was timely.

"The grant of $401,078 from the Federal Government plus the $450,000 council allocated in its current budget will ensure the project is completed this financial year and removes a requirement to construct the facility over three stages.”

He said the redevelopment would enhance an iconic location at Bargara, opening up the Basin and Kelly's Beach areas.

Cr Dempsey said he was delighted with the outcome.

"On top of this funding, Bundaberg Regional Council will also receive further Federal funding of $5 million for Stage Two of the Multiuse Sport and Recreation facility, $300,000 for a hydrotherapy pool at Childers and $1.4 million for the upgrade of Kay McDuff Drive.

"I also note that more than $900,000 has been pledged to Impact Community Services locally for the construction of a commercial laundry as well as $500,000 to the Bundaberg Netball Association for work at their complex.

"This investment by both State and Federal governments in infrastructure projects is essential to underpinning our economic recovery and providing ongoing confidence for investors and our residents,” he said.