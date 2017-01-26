32°
News

Volunteers needed at local playhouse

Nigel Dick, The Playhouse Theatre | 26th Jan 2017 7:24 AM
PLAY A ROLE: Can you see yourself on stage like Playhouse Theatre member Barb Atkinson?
PLAY A ROLE: Can you see yourself on stage like Playhouse Theatre member Barb Atkinson? contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE many volunteer-based performance organisations around the local region have enjoyed a quiet spell during the past month with many winding up their operations just before Christmas.

With plans well in hand for the new year, our choirs, bands, orchestras, theatre groups, dance academies and jazz groups are all about to launch their rehearsals for upcoming 2017 performances.

Locals who have contemplated joining any of these groups are encouraged to do so as volunteer hours are a highly valuable commodity.

Theatregoers are reminded that the annual subscriber list offered by the Bundaberg Players is filling quickly.

The 2017 Playhouse Theatre program includes five productions including: The Importance of Being Earnest - a clever Edwardian-style farce written by the larger-than-life Oscar Wilde in March; a poignant and thought-provoking drama The Children's Hour in June, a youth musical presented by the talented youngsters in the Youth Theatre; The Pirates of Penzance Jnr in August; the eagerly-anticipated and multi-award-winning Broadway musical phenomenon Wicked in October; and the hysterically funny female version of The Odd Couple in December.

If paid before January 31, the subscription will cost $75.

If paid after January 31 it will cost $80.

Forms can be downloaded from the theatre web-site www.theplayhousetheatre. org.au. or send an e-mail to the.secretary@bpi.org.au and a form will be sent to you.

Bundaberg News Mail

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Bundy nurses save man from air-borne tomato death

Bundy nurses save man from air-borne tomato death

A BUNDY mother and son have sprung into action and saved a man dying from an allergic reaction - thousands of feet above the ground.

Beloved television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was the first major sitcom to portray a single, independent working woman as a lead.

THE beloved sitcom star has passed away

What's on in Bundy this weekend

THE WAVES: Matthew Barker.

Get your toes tapping along to these bands playing in town

Volunteers needed at local playhouse

PLAY A ROLE: Can you see yourself on stage like Playhouse Theatre member Barb Atkinson?

Sign up now if you love all things theatre

Local Partners

OPINION: It's time to stand up for the older people in our community

WE NEED more beds available for our aged, not less.

How to tell if that jellyfish is deadly or not

While not all jellyfish are deadly, some of them like the bluebottle can still pack a punch.

What to look for and what to do if you're stung

What's on in Bundy this weekend

THE WAVES: Matthew Barker.

Get your toes tapping along to these bands playing in town

Chef in Bundy for cuisine tours, cooking demos

ASIAN CUISINE: Chef Tony Ching will run tours and cooking demonstrations in Bundy for Chinese New Year.

Find the best places to buy fresh produce and ingredients

Tea and biscuits essential ingredients in new exhibition

HAVE A BREAK: Tea is the theme of a new exhibition at BRAG curated by Zoe Blandford.

Artwork reflects on social importance of beverage

The reality shows battling for your remote

The reality shows battling for your remote

Big guns come out blazing as channels face off for ratings war.

  • TV

  • 26th Jan 2017 7:00 AM

Beloved television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was the first major sitcom to portray a single, independent working woman as a lead.

THE beloved sitcom star has passed away

Flume, Amy Shark tipped to battle for Hottest 100 glory

Flume's Never Be Like You is a favourite to take out the top spot.

Triple J's annual music poll received a record number of votes.

What's on the big screen this week

James McAvoy in a scene from the movie Split.

THRILLER master M Night Shyamalan is back in top form with Split.

Who's going into the jungle this year?

Chris Brown and Julia Morris host the TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

THE celebrity names on everyone's lips ahead of I'm a Celeb debut.

This could be the last Australia Day Hottest 100

Triple J have been supporting indigenous hip hop duo A.B. Original and their protest song January 26 , which is said to be polling strongly in the Hottest 100

Will tomorrow be the last time Hottest 100 is heard on January 26?

MOVIE REVIEW: Split is a mammoth acting task for McAvoy

James McAvoy in a scene from the movie Split.

Director M Night Shyamalan is back to his best in new thriller.

PRIVATE UNIT WITH A LARGE YARD

2/5 Pearl Court, Millbank 4670

Unit 2 1 $199,000

Situated in popular Millbank in a quiet cul-de-sac sits this lovely two bedroom unit that is part of a duplex. The low maintenance unit features a tastefully...

BEST VALUE BRICK IN AVENELL HEIGHTS!

13 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This solid brick home with great street appeal has come onto the market at a price that reflects the owners need to sell and sell quickly. Each of the rooms are a...

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

ABSOLUTE OCEANFRONT LAND

Lot 5 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 ... $395,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying spectacular 180 degree unrestricted views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and...

ELEVATED OCEAN ASPECT LAND

L 40, 41 43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Stunning elevated lots some 3 meters higher than the front lots providing ... $220,000

Stunning elevated lots some 3 meters higher than the front lots providing the opportunity to build a home and retain an ocean aspect without paying the price that...

PRIVATE PEACEFUL PANORAMIC RURAL VIEWS

378 Bungadoo Road, Bungadoo 4671

House 3 2 4 $429,000

- Magnificent 5year old 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with polished floors, on 12.5 acres or 5.04 HA of Paradise. - Private peaceful and tranquil panoramic views from...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

APPEALING FAMILY HOME

8 McLucas, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Positioned in the popular suburb of Millbank, nestled in a quiet family friendly street, on a massive slightly elevated 1,308m2 parcel of land. Fantastic street...

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE IN FLOOD FREE LOCATION

8 Whittington Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 2 $208,000

The design of home offers versatility as it has been previously used as 4 bedrooms (2 adult bedrooms and 2 children bedrooms) 2 living areas, utility room and...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE- IMMACULATE BRICK AND TILE HOME

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $319,000

An immaculate brick and tile home that has been reduced for a quick sale. Take advantage of the sellers circumstances in needing to liquidate this lovely quality...

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

New Coastline Realty owners have wealth of experience

COASTLINE REALTY: Emma Bauer and Charlie Winten.

Passion, strong local knowledge and a commitment to the local region

Bundaberg market set for "steady growth” in 2017

CoreLogic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 9.6% to $249,000 and the median unit price fell 10.2% to $260,500 in the September quarter.

Region's median house price drops 9.6% to $249,000 in three months

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!