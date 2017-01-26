Volunteers needed at local playhouse

PLAY A ROLE: Can you see yourself on stage like Playhouse Theatre member Barb Atkinson?

THE many volunteer-based performance organisations around the local region have enjoyed a quiet spell during the past month with many winding up their operations just before Christmas.

With plans well in hand for the new year, our choirs, bands, orchestras, theatre groups, dance academies and jazz groups are all about to launch their rehearsals for upcoming 2017 performances.

Locals who have contemplated joining any of these groups are encouraged to do so as volunteer hours are a highly valuable commodity.

Theatregoers are reminded that the annual subscriber list offered by the Bundaberg Players is filling quickly.

The 2017 Playhouse Theatre program includes five productions including: The Importance of Being Earnest - a clever Edwardian-style farce written by the larger-than-life Oscar Wilde in March; a poignant and thought-provoking drama The Children's Hour in June, a youth musical presented by the talented youngsters in the Youth Theatre; The Pirates of Penzance Jnr in August; the eagerly-anticipated and multi-award-winning Broadway musical phenomenon Wicked in October; and the hysterically funny female version of The Odd Couple in December.

If paid before January 31, the subscription will cost $75.

If paid after January 31 it will cost $80.

Forms can be downloaded from the theatre web-site www.theplayhousetheatre. org.au. or send an e-mail to the.secretary@bpi.org.au and a form will be sent to you.