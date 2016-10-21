Volunteers burnt out after huge fires in region

AERIAL SUPPORT: Andy N Robinson at Woodgate Rural Fire Brigade captured the moment a helicopter dropped water on a Goodwood fire on October 18

MORE than 30 firefighters have worked tirelessly to control a series fires across the region in the past fortnight.

Rural Fire Service area training and support officer Phil Williams said crews fought day and night to control the two of the larger blazes, at Doughboy and Goodwood.

"For eight days they worked to control the Doughboy fire,” Mr Williams said.

"And conditions were similar at the Goodwood fire.”

A water-bombing helicopter was used to reach the areas not accessible to people on the ground.

Mr Williams said it was great to see the community support the firefighters while they were fighting the flames.

"They would come down with cool drinks and food like lasagne,” he said.

"This sort of community spirit means a lot to all the volunteers.”

No structures were lost thanks to the efforts of the Rural Fire Service volunteers, who worked alongside Queensland Parks and Wildlife to control the fires.

Mr Williams said crews were continuing to monitor the area as smoke was still visible.

He said it was a good time to remind people of the hot, dry conditions which meant fires were easily lit.

"The fuels are so dry at the moment.

"Just a spark from a slasher or welder could start a big fire.

"Using this equipment near grass and dry areas should be avoided at this time.”

Mr Williams said there was also a call for more volunteers to join the service.

To become a Rural Fire Service volunteer, click here.