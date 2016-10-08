29°
News

Volunteers billed $5K for Hinkler's number plates

8th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
AUTHENTIC: Bert Hinkler and his processional car, which is being restored in Bundaberg and is missing just one thing - its number plates.
AUTHENTIC: Bert Hinkler and his processional car, which is being restored in Bundaberg and is missing just one thing - its number plates.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S the most historically significant number plate relating to the Bundaberg region - maybe the state.

But despite its historic importance Personalised Plates Queensland wants to charge Bundaberg volunteers $5000 for its use.

Q1152 was the number plate on Bert Hinkler's processional vehicle, a 1926 Armstrong Siddeley Tourer that carried Bundaberg's world conquering aviator during his welcome home parade on Brisbane's Queen St.

Queen St was packed with well-wishers as a triumphant Hinkler celebrated his world record-breaking solo flight from England to Australia in 1928.

The nationally significant vehicle has been saved by the Hinkler House Memorial Museum and Research Association after being found in pieces in a Brisbane garage.

It is now being painstakingly put back together by the group for inclusion in the Hinkler Hall of Aviation museum.

More than 3600 volunteer hours and close to $140,000 have gone into the project so far to protect a part of Australia's heritage and add to the Hinkler story.

The car is only one of four left in the world and the only original part missing is the number plate.

The build co-ordinator of the Armstrong Siddeley rebuild project, Frank Smith, approached Personalised Plates Queensland to see if the Q1152 plate was available.

It was - but at a cost of $5000, a large sum for a group struggling with restorations costs.

Mr Smith then asked PPQ if there was a way the plates could be made available to the organisation to add to the vehicle's authenticity.

PPQ came back and offered the organisation a $500 discount for the month of July.

Mr Smith said the organisation did not have the funds available to buy the plates in July and they missed the discount period.

They now have to pay full price to put the plates on the Siddeley.

Mr Smith hoped there was some way the State Government could donate the plates to the important project.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett have both backed the plan.

Ms Donaldson said this is great project.

"I am happy to lend my support,” Ms Donaldson said.

"I will be writing to Minister Bailey to make representations on their behalf regarding supply of a replica plate.”

Mr Bennett weighed in saying he was in full support of the hard-working group's call on the State Government to dig deep and forgo the $5000 cost of the special plates.

"It would go a long way towards acknowledging the special place that Bert Hinkler holds in Bundaberg - and Queensland's - history,” Mr Bennett said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing common sense overcome bureaucracy and a quick resolution.”

.

Bundaberg News Mail
Volunteers billed $5K for Hinkler's number plates

Volunteers billed $5K for Hinkler's number plates

DESPITE the historic importance of Bert Hinkler's number plate, Personalised Plates Queensland wants to charge Bundaberg volunteers $5000 for its use.

Orchard worker bitten by snake flown to hospital

AIRLIFT: The man is moved on to the chopper yesterday.

Man bitten by unidentified brown snake

10 things to do this weekend

Maree and Peter Barone at the Artisan Collective

Check out 10 things on in Bundy this weeks

Wait is over for Christsen Park funding

AMENITIES BLOCK: Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the Bundaberg Regional Council had been successful and will receive $401,078 under round three for the redevelopment of Christsen Park Bargara.

Christsen Park funded

Local Partners

New $4m park with modern facilities now open

THE heart of Miriam Vale has had a revamp with the $4m ALf Larson/Lions Park now open.

New exciting events for RiverFeast

POPULAR: The Popular Food Cart will be there.

Don't sit home being bored

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Latest deals and offers

Flying Artist's exhibition set to take off

Flying Artist's exhibition set to take off

AN EXHIBITION showcasing five decades of the Flying Artist Merv Moriarty's work is lifting off in Brisbane.

'If you're reading this, it means I have died on Mt Everest'

Alyssa Azar.

Alyssa Azar was determined to conquer the highest peak in the world

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

US country music group Little Big Town joins the Dixie Chicks as headliners of the 2017 CMC Rocks festival.

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts also on the bill.

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

OVERLOOKING PARK WITH 2 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS + OFFICE

11 Sams Place, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $375,000

2 living areas, 4 bedrooms plus office / 5th bedroom, immaculate brick home with fantastic street appeal, good side access to rear on 594m2 fenced allotment with...

CHARMING STUCCO HOME

42 Vasey Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $253,000

The moment you step inside you know this home was built in the era of style, not budget. The architecture includes ornate plaster ceilings and cornices, French...

ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 Offers Above...

This is one of Coral Gardens largest and finest of homes, now available for you to purchase and move straight into without any fuss. Coral Gardens is a highly...

ONE OF ONLY 6 HOUSES IN AUSTRALIA OVERLOOKING THE OCEAN and GOLF COURSE!

154 BAROLIN ESPLANADE, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 O/A $799,000

Unique and quite spectacular, this home is one of only six in the country which are located on a golf course with ocean views. This property sits on the 2nd hole...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

QUALITY, BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN A SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

23 SHAW STREET, Norville 4670

House 4 2 3 $379,000

Located in the ever popular suburb of Norville, be sure to inspect this well presented, quality built home which ticks all the boxes.4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Areas...

PET FRIENDLY FREE STANDING UNIT

4/77 Avoca Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 1 1 1 $120,000

Too busy with a life to maintain the lawn and garden? Like to be independent? Just move in and never be a slave to the house again. Stand-alone villa in...

AMAZING VALUE

11 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 1 $229,000

Situated in the popular suburb of Kepnock this four bedroom, two bathroom home awaits new owners. The property is currently rented for $300.00 per week making it a...

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN POPULAR WALKERVALE

5 McCracken Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 2 $175,000

Centrally located to all amenities and a short drive to shopping centre and schools is this weatherboard home on a massive 1083m2 fully fenced allotment. The home...

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA