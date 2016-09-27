VMR crew helps stuck skipper

A SKIPPER with no local knowledge found got caught up in some trouble in waters off Bundaberg on Friday.

The Volunteer Marine Rescue crew was called out after the skipper of a yacht did not take note of charted foul ground 3.5 nautical miles north of the Burnett Channel before setting a course from inshore.

VMR spokesman Graham Kingston said the radio room received the call for help from the 38ft yacht about 5.15pm.

"The fun started when the vessel was not at the given way point,” he said.

"Investigation of lights in shore revealed a healed yacht 1.7 nautical miles from the way point and in water around 1.2m depth.”

Dr Kingston said Bundy Rescue 2 could not reach the vessel so a commercial fisherman ran the tow to the yacht, but crews found the vessel was hard aground and could not be moved.

About 10pm another attempt was made by attaching the tow to the anchor chain of the yacht and then again at 11.40pm.

After a series of complications, crews were able to tow shackle to the yacht before cutting the buoyed anchor line, with the vessel eventually coming free about midnight and berthing at the Port Marina by 2am Saturday.

Friday's events were a string of many that the crew have now dubbed as "marathon Fridays”.

Two weeks ago the VMR team assisted with a 12-hour tow from Lady Musgrave Island.