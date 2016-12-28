Visitors can't get enough of our turtles

NESTING: Tanika McClintock took this great photo of a loggerhead turtle after laying a clutch of eggs at Nielson Park Beach yesterday morning.

RECENT rain hasn't deterred visitors to Mon Repos, with more than 9000 people enjoying the natural phenomenon so far this season.

Mon Repos Conservation Park second-in-charge ranger Shane O'Connor said it had also been a pretty good start for turtle numbers.

"We've had a bit of rain but most nights have been fairly pleasant down the beach and we're getting good numbers of turtles,” he said.

"Hatchlings should be coming out pretty soon. I think we could be getting the first clutch any day now.

"However people need to realise the first clutches of hatchlings are few and far between and then it starts to build towards the end of January.

"The peak period is February and then we still get good numbers in March and they tend to taper off from mid-March.

So far this season 250 loggerheads, 10 flatbacks and one green turtle have nested at Mon Repos.

Individual turtles nest up to four times during a season.

Turtle tours are booked out until the New Year.

Staff are hoping last year's visitor record of more than 30,000 people can be beaten.

Last year beat the previous record set in 2011-12, when 29,311 visited Mon Repos.

TURTLE TOURS