Violence, public urination in weekend police operation

POLICE were out in force at the weekend as part of a liquor enforcement operation in the CBD.

Among those fined was a 38-year-old Millbank woman who was issued with a $731 fine for violent public nuisance near a licenced premises just before 3am Sunday.

The woman was also issued a banning notice.

Also in the early hours of Sunday morning, a 20-year-old Thabeban man was fined $731 for disorderly public nuisance near licenced premises.

On Saturday night a 26-year-old Bundaberg East man was fined $117 for public urination while in the early hours of

Saturday morning a 19-year-old Avoca woman was arrested and charged with one count each of commit public nuisance, licenced premises and two counts of assault/obstruct police.