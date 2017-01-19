Bundy hotel on the market for a cool $8.5m

FOR SALE: The Burnett Riverside Motel has gone on the market, with a price guide of more than $8 million.

ONE of Bundaberg's premier hotels is up for sale, with a price tag of more than $8 million.

Advertised by Resort Brokers Australia, the four-star Burnett Riverside Motel could be yours for a cool $8,450,000.

With a location that offers arguably the best views of the Burnettt River of any of the city's accommodation facilities, there's already been some serious interest in the motel.

Built in 1999, the five-storey motel has 44 units of various configurations, including two-bedroom apartments and a penthouse honeymoon suite

"Don't miss this opportunity to be the proud owner of one of the finest accommodation properties in Queensland," the online ad states.

"The restaurant has an impressive entrance of its own and caters for functions with two function rooms on offer.

"Whole property refurbished in 2014 including a commercial kitchen.

"Ample undercover parking with lift to reception and rooms.

"Sits proudly on the Burnett River and only 15 minutes to beaches."

The ad also invites potential buyers to "take in the amazing view while enjoying a quiet drink at the bar or while enjoying an amazing meal from the restaurant".

The Burnett Riverside Motel in home to the H2O restaurant and bar, which offers a la carte dining overlooking the river.

The hotel's new owner would also have the option to live onsite in the two-bedroom managers unit and take on the day-to-day operations themselves or keep the current manager in place .