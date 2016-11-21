Vietnamese cuisine comes to Bundaberg

Viet's Taste has opened in the Hinkler Central food court. Pictured is chef's assistant Ben Trapp.

THERE'S a new cuisine in Bundy and it's focus is on being fresh, healthy and flavoursome.

Melbourne man Alex Ngo said he wanted to bring something new to the region when he opened Viet's Taste in Hinkler Central last week.

Previously a visitor to the region, it was a choice made with a friend in the rum city that inspired the decision to open the new eatery.

"I teamed up with a good friend of mine,” Mr Ngo said.

"In Bundaberg you've got Korean, Japanese and Chinese cuisine but no Vietnamese.

"It's like the first try, we're really keen.”

Mr Ngo had been studying accounting in Melbourne and working in a kitchen where he worked his way up to being a chef.

"I've been working in a kitchen for six, seven years,” he said.

Viet's Taste includes a range of meal options including baguettes - inspired by the French culinary influence in Vietnam, pho noodle soup and rice paper rolls.

"To me Vietnamese cuisine is clean,” Mr Ngo said.

"We use a lot of fresh herbs.

Pictured is chef's assistant Ben Trapp.

"It's not too spicy or oily or heavy, Vietnamese cuisine involves a lot of fresh ingredients.”

Mr Ngo said he wanted to bring a little taste of Vietnam to the city.

"Our plan is we will try to do clean and healthy food that's flavoursome and maybe it's something different for Bundaberg,” he said.

Mr Ngo said he was enjoying the lifestyle change after coming to Bundaberg.

"I've felt everyone is just so friendly,” he said.

"I love the local ingredients here.

"We try to use as much local ingredients as we can.”

Mr Ngo said he was eager to know what their customers thought of their food.

"As a young business we really need the feedback from our customers - we really want to keep improving our food standard,” he said.

Hinkler Central centre manager Elizabeth Fulloon said the centre was excited to offer a diverse range of food from around the world, and the opening of Viet's Taste added to this multicultural experience.

Viet's Taste will be open 9am-5.30pm each weekday and 9am-5pm Saturdays.