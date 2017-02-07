Vegetation fire burning south of Monto

FIRE WARNING: Multiple fire crews are attending to a vegetation fire burning at Coominglah State Forest.

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Parks and Wildlife crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning within Coominglah State Forest.

The fire, which broke out about 10pm on February 4, is burning within containment lines north west of Glenleigh Road at Glenleigh.

Currently the blaze covers 2000 hectares.

Firefighters are maintaining fire breaks and will conduct backburning operations throughout the day.

There is no threat to property at this time, but smoke may affect the area throughout today.

Residents should close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Smoke can decrease visibility, so motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.