Vandals trashing riverbank and bridge in CBD

Emma Reid
| 20th Oct 2016 6:45 PM
TRASHED: The rubbish-strewn area under Bundaberg's Tallon Bridge where furniture has been burnt.
TRASHED: The rubbish-strewn area under Bundaberg's Tallon Bridge where furniture has been burnt.

BURNT furniture, graffiti and rubbish strewn across the dirt is all that remains after "squatters” took over Tallon Bridge, a disgusted local says.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous for fears of retribution, said he had noticed a group of people squatting under the bridge months ago.

He said they had since moved on, leaving rubbish and charred furniture.

The man is upset he can no longer take his grandson fishing off the riverbank and now avoids the area because he feels unsafe.

He is also disappointed by their apparent drinking and smoking.

"I could smell the hooch as we approached,” he said.

"I saw them coming back from the bottle shop with green ginger wine.

"The place is really disgusting now.”

He said he saw people sleeping in the area and could now see the same tent set up at a different location along the river near Bundaberg Hospital.

"I fear for the safety of nurses and patients who may walk near the car park,” the grandfather said.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman said the hospital had not received any formal complaints about squatters or their behaviour.

He said the hospital was was monitored by 24-hour security.

"Staff and visitors at night have the option of being escorted by security to their motor vehicles. This is a permanent security arrangement and not specifically a response to the squatters,” he said.

The Bundaberg Regional Council health and regulatory services spokesman Peter Heuser said anyone with concerns about to anti-social behaviour was encouraged to report such issues to the police.

"Where there are cases of graffiti or damage to public infrastructure, council works with police to identify offenders wherever possible,” he said.

"The council maintains public infrastructure and public areas and does work to repair any damage.”

Cr Heuser said fines applied to anyone camping, sleeping, occupying or remaining overnight in any area under the council control or in a park or reserve without approval.

"However, where we can identify that someone is occupying a public area as a result of homelessness beyond their control, we work with the relevant departments to find the best outcome for everyone involved.”

Bundaberg News Mail
