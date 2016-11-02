Vandals leave their mark on Bargara's natural beauty

NOT ON: Bargara residents have voiced their concerns after finding foreshore rocks were targetted by graffiti. Photo Contributed

TO SOME people this deliberate defacing of property along the foreshore at Bargara may not look like a lot.

But to the residents of the beachside town it's touched a sore point and Bundaberg Regional Council says it's not on.

Lesa Hunt posted the photo to social media and said it annoyed her seeing the graffiti on the natural beauty of the town.

She questioned why people felt the need to "tag” public property and said maybe they needed pen and paper instead.

Bundaberg Regional Council has a stern policy when it comes to the anti-social behaviour and will not tolerate people defacing public property.

Health and regulatory services spokesman Peter Heuser said graffiti remained a constant and almost daily problem across the Bundaberg region and costs the council tens of thousands of dollars in annual maintenance and clean-up.

He said the council had previously endeavoured to provide graffiti deterrent programs including engaging with people in all age groups offering colouring in for primary school children and poster design competitions for more mature artists.

NOT ON: Bargara residents have voiced their concerns after finding foreshore rocks were targetted by graffiti. Photo Contributed Contributed

"Graffiti has been around for centuries and is another form of anti-social behaviour and residents who can identify graffiti 'artists' should contact council or the police,” he said.

The council retains the use of a graffiti trailer which was a part of a former State Government funded graffiti removal program.

This trailer is utilised in graffiti removal with assistance of people linked to community service programs.

Instances of graffiti should also be reported to the council for removal, this graffiti will be removed within 24 hours.

For more information on the rules and regulation of graffiti go to www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au/graffiti.