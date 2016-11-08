US yachtie in Bundy says election is embarrassing

BIG EVENT: John Gerbstadt sailed in for the Down Under Yacht Rally at the Bundaberg Port Marina, and said he's glad to be well away from his home country during this year's tumultuous election.

TOMORROW America will go to the polls in one of the most controversial elections in its history and for John Gerbstadt, it is a case of the "lesser of two evils”.

The sailor, born and bred in New Jersey, has swapped the stormy political seas of his home country for life on the open water, circumnavigating the globe on his 62 foot yacht, Marilyn.

He was in Bundaberg this weekend for the Down Under Rally with his Australian wife, Sue Kelly.

As the Bundaberg Port teemed with visitors from around the world, NewsMail photographer Paul Donaldson took the opportunity to gauge their feelings on the US election.

Mr Gerbstadt's bet is on Hillary Clinton to edge out Donald Trump - after he grew up in the same neck of the woods as the latter.

"The US elections are quite a joke these days,” he said.

"I think I picked a good time to do a circumnavigation, just to not be in America right now.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the third presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman) David Goldman

"I've known Donald Trump, particularly, for many, many years, he's kind of been my neighbour, and I'm just gobsmacked over the whole thing.”

Mr Gerbstadt grew up in the western suburbs of Philadelphia, close to the border of New Jersey where Trump ran part of his gaming, casino and hotel empire.

"He's been putting the spotlight on himself since the mid 1970s; he was always very much in the news over those years,” he said of the magnate turned candidate.

"It's very strange that he's running for president.

"I think he's a self-promoting sort of person , very power seeking individual.

"It's always been his way.

"I don't know how the Republicans are going to vote - they don't have a good candidate.

"It's a very problematic election.

"It's good to be in Australia, away from it all.”

The election campaign has made him feel ashamed of his home country.

"It's embarrassing,” he said.

"I'm not a proud American - I'm an embarrassed American.”

He won't get the chance to vote, as he didn't get the chance to "make the right preparations” out at sea.

But he is crossing his fingers Hillary will become the next US leader.

"I think Hillary Clinton will be our next president.

"We'll see how it goes, but I think she seems the lesser of two evils.”