30°
News

US yachtie in Bundy says election is embarrassing

Eliza Goetze
| 8th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
BIG EVENT: John Gerbstadt sailed in for the Down Under Yacht Rally at the Bundaberg Port Marina, and said he's glad to be well away from his home country during this year's tumultuous election.
BIG EVENT: John Gerbstadt sailed in for the Down Under Yacht Rally at the Bundaberg Port Marina, and said he's glad to be well away from his home country during this year's tumultuous election. Paul Donaldson BUN061116BOAT4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TOMORROW America will go to the polls in one of the most controversial elections in its history and for John Gerbstadt, it is a case of the "lesser of two evils”.

The sailor, born and bred in New Jersey, has swapped the stormy political seas of his home country for life on the open water, circumnavigating the globe on his 62 foot yacht, Marilyn.

He was in Bundaberg this weekend for the Down Under Rally with his Australian wife, Sue Kelly.

As the Bundaberg Port teemed with visitors from around the world, NewsMail photographer Paul Donaldson took the opportunity to gauge their feelings on the US election.

Mr Gerbstadt's bet is on Hillary Clinton to edge out Donald Trump - after he grew up in the same neck of the woods as the latter.

"The US elections are quite a joke these days,” he said.

"I think I picked a good time to do a circumnavigation, just to not be in America right now.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the third presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the third presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman) David Goldman

"I've known Donald Trump, particularly, for many, many years, he's kind of been my neighbour, and I'm just gobsmacked over the whole thing.”

Mr Gerbstadt grew up in the western suburbs of Philadelphia, close to the border of New Jersey where Trump ran part of his gaming, casino and hotel empire.

"He's been putting the spotlight on himself since the mid 1970s; he was always very much in the news over those years,” he said of the magnate turned candidate.

"It's very strange that he's running for president.

"I think he's a self-promoting sort of person , very power seeking individual.

"It's always been his way.

"I don't know how the Republicans are going to vote - they don't have a good candidate.

"It's a very problematic election.

"It's good to be in Australia, away from it all.”

The election campaign has made him feel ashamed of his home country.

"It's embarrassing,” he said.

"I'm not a proud American - I'm an embarrassed American.”

He won't get the chance to vote, as he didn't get the chance to "make the right preparations” out at sea.

But he is crossing his fingers Hillary will become the next US leader.

"I think Hillary Clinton will be our next president.

"We'll see how it goes, but I think she seems the lesser of two evils.”

Bundaberg News Mail
US yachtie in Bundy says election is embarrassing

US yachtie in Bundy says election is embarrassing

TOMORROW America will go to the polls in one of the most controversial elections in history and for John Gerbstadt, it is a case of the "lesser of two...

Building a career in the construction industry

AWARD FINALIST: Brett Kleidon with Melissa Steele who be heading down to Brisbane to attend the CSQ excellence awards for Female of the year.

Melissa is made of Steele

South Korea taps into region's craft beer

NEW GROUND: Jack Milbank CEO of Bargara Brewing Company and head brewer Andrew Clark are excited about exporting their beers to Korea.

Local craft brewery reaching new places

Keep your cool because the weather won't

COOLING DOWN: Christopher Muschler and Janika Feyl hit the water and enjoy the hot weather at Mon Repo Beach.

Summer comes early to Bundaberg

Local Partners

Building a career in the construction industry

WATCHING children run with excitement through their newly built home is a reward of the job that never gets old for Melissa Steele.

Ann Jenner found her calling working in kindergarten

BITTERSWEET: Ann Jenner has celebrated 25 years and her retirement. Pictured with Saxon Rolinston and Mia Ashmore.

Lifelong career in caring for children

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 2

CLEAN UP: Learn how to make your own soap at a class today.

Five things you need to know

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: Jenny's fundraising journey

FIGHTING THE BIG C: Melbourne Cup luncheon organiser Jenny Frew, left, with Susan Cross at a Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this year.

Luncheon to help people in cancer fight

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Prince Harry's model dates

Prince Harry's dating schedule has been quite impressive lately

Mel Gibson 'screws up' as a parent

Mel Gibson says he hopes he does a good job most of the time

Kendall Jenner's sleep paralysis

Kendall Jenner is suffering from sleep paralysis.

Geri Horner's daughter to choose sibling's name

Geri Horner is letting her daughter choose her baby name.

Comedy helping Oswalt cope with wife's death

Patton Oswalt says comedy is helping him to cope

Shannen Doherty's message for Michael Buble

Shannen Doherty has offered her support to Michael Buble

REDUCED $15,000 FOR QUICK SALE

38 Alcharinjah Drive, Dalysford 4671

Residential Land 25 Acres or 10.65 HA Vacant land Corner Lot Just 10 minutes ... $75,000

25 Acres or 10.65 HA Vacant land Corner Lot Just 10 minutes or 9klms drive from Gin Gin, Only 4klms to Tirroan Hotel Land has some regrowth that needs clearing...

NEAT LOW SET BRICK WITH A SHED

1 Sunset Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Located just 10 minutes to the Post Office in Bundaberg's C.B.D on a 706m2 fully fenced corner block sits this neat low-set 3 bedroom brick home. The home also...

BRAND NEW SPACIOUS UNIT ONLY 300M TO THE WATER!

2/43 See Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $345,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW UNDER $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

4 BEDROOM BRICK BEAUTY

23 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 2 $257,000

Say Hello to a Good Buy! Inspect this brick beauty in Kepnock. Features 4 bedrooms and is a very neat and tidy older style brick veneer home in a great location...

CHEAPEST BLOCK WITH OCEAN VIEWS!

Lot 45 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Where can you get an ocean view for this price! nicely elevated ... $179,000

Where can you get an ocean view for this price! nicely elevated above the allotments infront, ensuring you will always have an ocean view. Located in an exclusive...

ELEVATED BLOCKS IN EXCLUSIVE OCEAN ESTATE!

Lots 37,40-43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Where can you get an ocean view for this price! These blocks ... $220,000

Where can you get an ocean view for this price! These blocks are nicely elevated above the allotments infront, ensuring you will always have an ocean view. Located...

UNINTERRUPTED PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS!

Lots 3-12 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Don't miss out on this opportunity to secure absolute oceanfront land, right ... $395,000

Don't miss out on this opportunity to secure absolute oceanfront land, right on the stunning Pacific Ocean. Where can you get an uninterrupted ocean view for this...

WHAT COULD YOU USE THIS FOR? - DIVERSE RANGE OF OPPORTUNITIES

29a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

Commercial Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself ... OFFERS OVER...

Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself to a diverse range of opportunities Could it be an office and workshop for the...

BRAND NEW PRICE- ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 $689,000

Have a look at this one, the price has just been dropped to $689,000 making it outstanding value for money. This is one of Coral Gardens largest and finest of...

FRESHLY PANTED INTERIOR, GREAT 1ST HOME OR INVESTMENT

26 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Can't beat walking into a home and smelling the freshly painted interior; looks so good and feels very inviting. Comprising 3 bedrooms and a generous sized lounge...

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!