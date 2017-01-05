30°
Updates made to Bundy river, rain gauges

5th Jan 2017 7:31 AM
PERRY RIVER: The update to the network will provide better information during the wet season.
BUNDABERG Regional Council has added two new gauges to the Bundaberg region's rainfall and river height network at Morganville and Perry River.

Council disaster management spokesman David Batt said the update to the network would provide more information for residents looking to keep abreast of rainfall or river height data during the wet season.

"A river height gauge has recently been installed adjacent to the Perry River Bridge on Walla Rd,” Cr Batt said.

"This gauge, referred to on the Bureau of Meteorology website as Perry River at Perry River Br #, complements the St Agnes Creek Bridge gauge on Walla Rd and provides online access to water levels for residents in the Morganville and Goodnight Scrub areas.

"Bridge levels have also been included on the BoM website so residents can keep abreast of road closures due to flooding.

Cr Batt said some changes had been made to the official names of Bundaberg river and rain gauge locations on the BoM website.

Further information on river and rainfall gauges can be found at bom.gov.au/qld.

