UPDATE: Man faces court after raid uncovers guns, drugs

UPDATE: A 35-year-old man has appeared in court after a raid on a Bundaberg South address.

The Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch executed a search warrant yesterday, uncovering a quantity of marijuana, drug implements, firearms and ammunition.

A Bundaberg South man was charged with possessing a category H weapon, possessing a category A weapon with altered identification marks, possessing explosives (firearm ammunition), possessing drug utensils and failing to take reasonable care in respect to a needle.

Aaron Richard Demercado, 35, appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today charged with the string of weapons and and drugs offences.

He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody to December 2.

CIB officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said detectives would continue to target drug offenders and people who unlawfully possess firearms.

"I would encourage any members of the community who have information which could assist police regarding any unlawful activity, to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000,” he said.

"The support and assistance of the community is a vital component of our enforcement activities.”

Yesterday's raid and subsequent arrest came after detectives found marijuana, drug implements, firearms and ammunition during a search of an Avoca home on Friday.

A 37-year-old Avoca man was charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils and possessing a category H firearm. He is due appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 2.

