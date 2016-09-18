26°
UPDATE: Four charged after crime spree ends in crash

Melanie Plane
| 18th Sep 2016 9:30 AM Updated: 3:49 PM
A driver involved in the three car crash submitted this photo of last night's smash.
A driver involved in the three car crash submitted this photo of last night's smash. Contributed

UPDATE 11.20AM: POLICE are gradually unravelling a web of crime which began in Deception Bay and ended in a head-on collision on the Neville Hewitt Bridge overnight.

Four people have been charged with a number of offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle following investigations into an alleged stolen utility that was involved in a number of driving offences as well as two traffic crashes at Rockhampton last night.

Around 8.10pm two vehicles collided on the Neville Hewitt Bridge in South Rockhampton.

The four occupants from the stolen car, two men and two women, fled the scene on foot but were soon apprehended by police.

The male driver of the other vehicle, a 37-year-old Park Avenue man sustained minor injuries.

It will be alleged that prior to the crash- just before 8pm, police attempted to intercept the vehicle when it was stopped at traffic lights at the intersection of Moores Creek Road and Alexandra Street, Park Avenue.

The utility drove forward and backwards several times damaging the police vehicle and two other cars before it managed to squeeze past and speed off.

No one was injured as a result of this incident. The police vehicle sustained moderate damage and the other two vehicles minor damage.

The utility had been stolen earlier in the day (September 17) from an address in Kunwarara and had been spotted by police allegedly speeding on the Bruce Highway at Ilbibie, near Cone Creek Bridge shortly before 5pm. The vehicle failed to stop for police and sped off.

Three of the four occupants of the stolen vehicle were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

A 24-year-old Bribie Island man has been denied police bail and is due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday morning (September 19) charged with eight offences including two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and failing to stop, as well as one count each of dangerous driving, unlicensed and disqualified driving, possessing a utensil and possession of tainted property.

A 25-year-old South Isis man, also denied police bail and due in court on Monday, has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and one count each of serious assault police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle fail to comply with requirement and contravene direction.

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

A 22-year-old woman from Morayfield has been charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Both women are due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 7.

SUNDAY 10AM: POLICE are investigating after a suspected stolen vehicle was involved in a three-car crash on the Neville Hewitt Bridge overnight.

Yesterday afternoon, police were searching for a white ute reportedly stolen from a Marlborough address and later involved in a pursuit with Mackay police.

The vehicle was last seen headed back towards Rockhampton on the Bruce Hwy.

A Police media spokesman confirmed Rockhampton Police responded to a three-vehicle traffic crash on the Neville Hewitt Bridge just after 8pm which involved a ute of the same description.

 

An ambulance officer attending the driver of the silver ute that was hit by a stolen vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the bridge.
An ambulance officer attending the driver of the silver ute that was hit by a stolen vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the bridge. Sandy Graham

A witness involved in the crash shared her account of the frightening incident.

"I had been at Alton Downs and was turned from Bolsover St onto the bridge when I saw police at the intersection of Bolsover and Albert," the witness said.

"As I got onto the bridge, I saw a set of headlights coming straight towards me in my lane so I stopped and pulled over to the side.

"There was a silver ute behind me and he pulled out to overtake me and crashed into the oncoming vehicle, which was another white ute.

"My car wasn't damaged and I wasn't hurt. The crash happened right beside my car. I got out straight away to check if the driver of the silver ute was okay.

"The people in the ute that was coming towards me jumped out, jumped the barricade and bolted down Victoria Parade in front of the Bridge Motor Inn.

"Then police came running up towards us and chased them."

 

Police arrest two men involved in a crash involving a stolen ute.
Police arrest two men involved in a crash involving a stolen ute. Sandy Graham

The witness said she saw three people, two men and a woman, run from the vehicle.

"From what I was told, the white ute was stolen from near Mackay," she said.

"The police caught two of the people and from what I heard, the dog squad was looking for the third person.

"Apparently the police had been following them through town and they had been driving fine. But when they got to High St, they must have realised they were being followed and took off."

 

Police arrest two men involved in a crash involving a stolen ute.
Police arrest two men involved in a crash involving a stolen ute. Sandy Graham
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crash, editors picks, neville hewitt bridge, queensland police, stolen car

