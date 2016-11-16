UPDATE: Firefighters still working to contain blaze

Fire trucks at Woolgoolga station Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate.

UPDATE 5.15pm: Seven Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews remain on scene at a large vegetation fire burning near Wills Road, Rosedale.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze which broke out earlier today.

"There is no threat to properties at this time,” the QFES stated.

2.30PM: FIREFIGHTERS are working to contain a large vegetation fire burning near Wills Road, Rosedale this afternoon (Wednesday).

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were on scene at 2.30pm.

"Residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon and into the evening,” the QFES advised.

"Residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.”

If you are concerned your property is under threat contact 000 immediately.

More to come.