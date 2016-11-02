UPDATE: Councillors lock horns over compost plans

COMPOST CONCERNS: Key concerns raised about the site included the impact of smells on neighbours as well as the danger posed to aircraft by birds attracted to the compost.

UPDATE 4.30PM: The developer whose compost plans were quashed by Bundaberg Regional councillors this morning has declined to comment except to say that the news came as "a hell of a shock”.

"I'm still getting my head around it,” Mike Harrison of Compost Works Pty Ltd said.

Earlier this year, despite some community opposition, Mr Harrison told the NewsMail he had done everything required in the application and he was confident the facility would get the green light.

"I have worked in the industry for seven years and I know how to avoid the smell,” he said in June.

"And there will be buffers up so passers-by won't even see us.”

At the council chambers today, those who had campaigned against the development were relieved.

"We're very pleased,” nearby resident at Norville's Edenbrook Estate Keith Mansfield said.

"This was brought to our attention very late in the process, after the first application was made, early this year.

"From what we understand, because it is high impact industry, it is self assessable, so there is no reason for people like us to be given opportunity to object, which I think is totally wrong.

"However, we did find out about the application and formed a residents' group and put a petition to council.

"I would be quite happy for it to be in a place like (an existing facility) at Wallaville - just not in that location (Thabeban).”

The council received 13 submissions and two petitions with a total of 81 signatures, including residents of the Edenbrook Estate and recreational pilots who use the airport.

Jocelyn Ward owns the building housing Rain Again Tanks and the vacant block between Duffy's Buses and Doorkeeper on Charlie Triggs Cr.

She said her first reaction to news of the development was the amenity of the area "being spoilt”.

"With the dust and the smell, it's not something you envisage in a town area,” Mrs Ward said.

"It's something that should be out in the country, where it's not going to affect neighbouring properties and businesses.

"Staff would have to put up with it - they can't say 'we'll come back when it's all over', they're stuck there.

"It's a good project, but the wrong position for it.”

The decision saw battle lines drawn between councillors.

Division 4 Councillor Helen Blackburn, who introduced the motion, was visibly disappointed when the refusal was handed down.

"It's a real shame that this development didn't get approved,” she said.

"It was the right use for the right site and would mean cheaper green waste disposal for residents at a site which is readily available to the community.”

Division 8 Councillor David Batt, who also backed the facility, earlier called for Cr Trevor to withdraw his comments when he speculated, "What if the report we've been given is wrong?”

The report provided by an independent engineer included netting and other management tools conditioned on the applicant to ensure "zero impact to aviation”, Cr Blackburn said.

"That is very disappointing and you should withdraw that comment,” Cr Batt told Cr Trevor.

"Will you say that about every expert report prepared for the council in the future?”

EARLIER:

IT WAS a proposal that had councillors "losing sleep”.

Now a compost facility planned for an industrial site near Bundaberg Airport has been rejected by Bundaberg Regional Council at its meeting this morning.

The vote was tight with three councillors, David Batt, Peter Heuser and Judy Peters, supporting the motion put forward by Helen Blackburn, while five councillors including Mayor Jack Dempsey, Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor, Jason Bartels, Scott Rowleson and Wayne Honor voted against it.

Key concerns raised regarding the site on Kay McDuff Dr, Thabeban, included the impact of odours on nearby residents and businesses as well as the danger posed to aircraft by birds attracted to the compost.

Cr Blackburn tossed aside the refusal document in disappointment while Cr Trevor delivered an impassioned speech saying he didn't want to vote for the project and later face the potential of an accident involving a flight.

He also questioned the validity of a report provided to the council approving bird control measures, speculation which Cr Batt demanded he withdraw during a robust debate.

Another issue during the discussion was the potential cost to ratepayers of legal action from the developer, Compost Works Pty Ltd, if the proposal was refused.