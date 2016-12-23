29°
News

Hospital says patients a priority after specialist sacked

Kara Vickery, The Courier Mail | 22nd Dec 2016 7:17 AM Updated: 23rd Dec 2016 11:52 AM
BUNDABERG HOSPITAL: A specialist doctor has been sacked after allegations of drinking on the job.
BUNDABERG HOSPITAL: A specialist doctor has been sacked after allegations of drinking on the job. Mike Knott

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 9AM: WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service has confirmed a specialist fired for drinking on the job was only working at Bundaberg Hospital for two months.

WBHHS has begun an independent external review of its processes following the termination of the specialist.

Acting Chief Executive Debbie Carroll said the specialist had been required by the Medical Board of Australia to comply with specified conditions on his medical registration.

"The clinician was suspended, then terminated, when he refused to comply with some of those conditions listed with the regulator, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA)," Ms Carroll said.

WBHHS is unable to comment further for confidentiality reasons.

Ms Carroll said as per its normal processes, WBHHS had already begun reviewing clinical outcomes and had started an independent external review of its procedures.

"The reviews are in process, so it would be inappropriate to comment on them," she said.

Ms Carroll said WBHHS was constantly looking at how it could improve its quality of care.

"We take patient safety and quality of care extremely seriously, evidenced by the recent release of our second annual Quality of Care Report," she said.

"The report proactively and transparently provides public information about the standard of our care across a range of quality and performance measures. It shows we achieved state and national targets on almost all measures, and in many cases exceeded them."

 

SACKED: A doctor has been fired at Bundaberg Hospital.
SACKED: A doctor has been fired at Bundaberg Hospital. Mike Knott BUN051016EMERGENCY4

 

EARLIER: A BUNDABERG Hospital specialist has been sacked over allegations he was drinking on the job.

The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has confirmed the doctor was fired by the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service last month after a period of suspension.

Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency records show his medical registration is subject to several restrictions, including some not publicly available because of "privacy concerns".

Conditions that are available publicly include the need for mentoring and to tell the doctor's employer about his registration restrictions.

Sources claim the specialist was required to submit to random alcohol breath tests as a condition of his employment and allege he was fired over fears he was under the influence while at work.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health spokeswoman would not confirm or deny these claims, citing confidentiality.

But she confirmed the health service was aware of the conditions on the doctor's registration when he was hired.

"(He) was required by the Medical Board of Australia to comply with some conditions on his AHPRA registration when directed by his employer," she said.

"When he refused a direction to comply with the conditions imposed on him by AHPRA he was suspended, then later terminated.

"WBHHS is unable to comment further for confidentiality reasons."

The spokeswoman also declined to reveal whether any complaints or adverse outcome notifications had been made about the physician.

"As per our normal processes, WBHHS is constantly looking at how we can improve our quality of care," she said.

"We have already begun reviewing clinical outcomes and have started an independent external review of our procedures. The reviews are in process, so it would be inappropriate to comment."

Bundaberg Hospital became infamous when surgeon Jayant Patel was charged over the deaths of scores of patients. He served time for the manslaughter and grievous bodily harm of five of them, but his convictions were quashed on appeal.

And last month The Courier-Mail revealed a surgeon who spent years under investigation by AHPRA had been employed by Bundaberg Hospital.

Bundaberg News Mail
Hospital says patients a priority after specialist sacked

Hospital says patients a priority after specialist sacked

A BUNDABERG Hospital specialist has been sacked over allegations he was drinking on the job.

10 Christmas movies you can't help but enjoy (with trailers)

TEAR-JERKER: James Stewart stars in the classic It’s a Wonderful Life.

Check out these movies for a fun festive season

New Bundaberg art gallery a 'space to experiment'

INJECTING CREATIVITY: Clinton Cross holding his own work in front of a series by Yvonne Boag at Cross Gallery, Electra St.

Thought about giving art this Christmas?

How hackers can hold 3100 Bundaberg businesses to ransom

Jason Ephraims is a computer security expert who helps keep the regions businesses safe from cyber attacks.

Survey shows 48% of businesses are not cyber secure

Local Partners

'Strength I never knew': Girl can't walk after freak accident

She's always been the life of her family, but this little local girl has had to change for the biggest battle of her life.

Santa's heart stolen by girl suffering brain tumour

This is the photo from Sugarland as well as the photo with Santa this morning at Ronald McDonald House with her sister Lily.

A Christmas miracle came early to Bundaberg girl with a brain tumour

Once more, with feeling

ROCK OUT: Di Wills, Laura Lingwood and Christie Marshke are looking for people to join Bundaberg's first Pub Rock Choir.

It's time to let your inner singer out with new choir

Bethlehem play to capture the spirit of Christmas

THREE WISE MEN: Evan Trebbin, Zac Sterling and Colby Richardson at the Bethlehem Live event at Central State School.

Music, food and drink at event

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

MOVIE REVIEW: Why Him? will have you asking why this?

MOVIE REVIEW: Why Him? will have you asking why this?

THE only bearable moments are thanks to a very talented cast.

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub

Ryan Gosling has revealed he and Harrison Ford shared a hot tub

Bill Murray to open a bar inspired by his film 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray and his brothers are creating a Caddyshack bar

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

Zayn Malik has reportedly proposed to Gigi Hadid

Coast couple wins $60,000 on Sunrise Cash Cow

WINNER: Caloundra's Lynda Pentland won $60,000 this morning on Sunrise's Cash Cow.

Christmas just got a whole lot better for one lucky couple

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Seven is fighting to keep the names of two women accused of having affairs with Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner out of the public eye.

Channel 7 has lawyered up to protect identities of those involved

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $339,000

Looking directly over park land is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

WHEN SIZE MATTERS - IDEAL FOR THE LARGE FAMILY!

41 Polo Place, Branyan 4670

House 5 2 3 $480,000

- Fantastic Spacious 5 bedroom home with ensuite and large games room. - Huge entertaining area out back. - Stunning kitchen for the cook of the household. - 4 bay...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

OUTSTANDING RURAL/COASTAL LIVING ON 5 TRANQUIL ACRES

14 Hannah Court, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 3 2 2 $520,000

Looking to escape that busy lifestyle? Want to be close to the ocean? Dreaming of a peaceful, tranquil, idyllic place to call home? Well look no further you will...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

BRAND NEW PRICE - RARE OPPORTUNITY FOR THIS PRIME INVESTMENT-OFFERING HIGH RETURN + CAPITAL GROWTH POTENTIAL

69 Bourbong Street, Bundaberg Central 4670

Commercial A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the ... Mid to Low...

A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the C.B.D of Bundaberg. First time offered for sale in 40 years is this prime commercial property.

2 BLOCKS TO CLEAR AT $115,000.00

Lot 9 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at ... $125,000

The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at $115,000 to invest into his next project. This is a genuine opportunity- don't sit on the fence. On...

BLOCK OF LAND WITH OCEAN VIEWS

Lot 41 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of ... $220,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and tranquilly that this area offers. ...

FURTHER REDUCTION - OWNERS ARE SERIOUS TO SELL - BE SURPRISED and DISCOVER WHAT IS REVEALED INSIDE

72 Kendalls Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 1 4 $319,000

This is position plus being so close to Sugarland Shopping Centre, Movie Theatre, Sporting Clubs, Schools, Hospitals, Air-Port the list is endless - indeed one...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Sunshine Coast hinterland weekender sells for $2.78m

This four-bedroom house with studio accommodation on 9.71ha at 305 North Maleny Rd, Maleny, sold at auction for $2.78m.

Brisbane buyer wins auction battle for dream home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!