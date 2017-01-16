Up to 100 stung by bluebottles on Bundy's beaches

LITTLE STINGERS: Moore Park Beach has been filled with bluebottles over the last few days.

BLUEBOTTLES are arriving at Bundaberg beaches in droves as the warm weather and northerly winds create the perfect conditions for a jellyfish infestation.

Surf life savers were kept busy over the weekend, treating up to 100 stings across the region.

Surf Life Saving Queensland regional operations manager Craig Holden said the small creatures turned up to all six patrolled beaches, with Moore Park Beach copping the brunt of the sting-a-thon.

"From Friday, there were bluebottles on every beach," he said.

"Moore Park had to close yesterday for a couple of hours because of it. I would say hundreds, if not thousands, washed up in the water."

BEACH WARNING: Moore Park Beachwas closed on Sunday due to the stingers. Paul Donaldson BUN160117BLUE8

Mr Holden said although the bluebottle mass stretched out across all beaches, some experienced more sightings than others.

"I was on patrol at Elliott Heads and counted six in total yesterday while other places had much more," he said.

"The thing about bluebottles is that they are very unpredictable.

"They usually turn up when there is warm water and a northerly wind, which is what we have experienced, but sometimes they might not show up at all."

Mr Holden said out of the six patrolled areas, surf life savers were treating more than a dozen minor stings on each beach per day across the weekend.

He said the best treatment for a bluebottle sting was warm water.

"Normally the tentacle sticks to you which is what stings, so we remove that by washing it off with warm water," he said.

"It is best to avoid picking the tentacle off because you could end up being stung somewhere else.

"After that, use ice to assist with the pain."

Moore Park Beach life saver Georgie Prichard submitted this photo of bluebottles. Photo Contributed Contributed

Surf lifesavers are expecting the bluebottles to hang around the region for the rest of the week.

"I think we will definitely see more of them into the week as the warm weather continues," Mr Holden said.

"Hopefully we will get a south easterly breeze soon and they will all blow away."