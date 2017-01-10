32°
News

United Petroleum is promising the cheapest fuel

Eliza Wheeler
| 9th Jan 2017 6:54 PM Updated: 10th Jan 2017 6:48 AM
NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.
NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UNITED Petroleum has promised to continue offering the "best fuel prices" on the Fraser Coast, but RACQ warns the great savings may not last.

United fuel stations in the more remote parts of the Fraser Coast hold a reputation for generally cheaper petrol, and the new United Service Centre in Gunalda, between Tiaro and Gympie, is no exception.

Although the new servo is currently selling fuel for about $1.15 per litre, compared to stations closer to town selling theirs for close to $1.30, industry watchdog RACQ said they would be surprised if United could maintain the exceptionally low prices indefinitely.

"We welcome any service station offering a cheaper price for motorists on the Fraser Coast, however we'll be surprised if it's selling below cost," RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said.

"It appears that the United price is below the average wholesale price, that's why we do say it may not be sustainable, as the terminal gate price is $1.22 on average."

 

The United price for fuel is below the average wholesale price.
The United price for fuel is below the average wholesale price. Trevor Veale

Before the $15 million Gunalda station opened, United Petroleum promised to offer the lowest fuel prices in the region, and spokesman Andrew English said the company intended to keep that promise.

"We are going to continue to be very aggressive with our pricing strategy and we are going to maintain our position on providing the best priced fuel in your region," Mr English said.

"And that will be maintained as long as we can."

Ms Smith said for the cheap prices to be sustainable, the station would be relying on in-store purchases to bridge the price gap.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

1. From kiosk to diverse cafe - Aquavue always on the move

2. P&O to arrive on Fraser Island on Wednesday

3. These young Fraser Coast gymnasts have 13,000 fans

"It's definitely good news for motorists and they should take advantage [of the cheap fuel] because we don't know how long it will last for," she said.

Mr English said the Gunalda centre had attracted customers who were buying more than just fuel.

"We're seeing our locals coming in and using the facilities and purchasing the food without fuel," he said.

"So we wanted to make sure we had a good range of healthy options too."

The Gunalda station opened just before Christmas, and includes a truckers lounge, a 350-seat food court and a playground.

Mr English said "two or three big name" restaurant chains were bidding over the two available cafeteria-style eatery spots.

The company spokesman added the centre had room to expand away from the fuel-based business model. "We're the only 100% Aussie owned company selling fuel, and saying that we want people to get behind us, we want to continue to grow."

Have you checked out the new service station? Join the discussion and tell us below. 

Gunalda Service Centre:

Opened on December 21

Worth $15 million

Employing more than 30 people

Selling fuel at about $1.15 per litre

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcbusiness petrol prices racq united petroleum

'Greatest gift': Young taipan victim home with parents

'Greatest gift': Young taipan victim home with parents

AGNES Water parents Brittany Cervantes and Giles Campbell were reminded just how sweet the simple things in life are.

No more cheese toast for Bundaberg

Sizzler Bundaberg will shut in February.

Major restaurant to shut its doors

BREAKING: Four people involved in Middle Island plane crash

A light plane has crashed on the beach at Middle Island.

Light plane crashes on beach at Middle Island near Agnes Water.

Tourism boost: P&O coming to Fraser Island

ARRIVING: P&O's 219m long cruise ship the Pacific Eden will drop its anchor off the shores of Fraser Island tomorrow.

The 55,000-tonne cruiseliner is set to arrive from Sydney.

Local Partners

'Greatest gift': Young taipan victim home with parents

AGNES Water parents Brittany Cervantes and Giles Campbell were reminded just how sweet the simple things in life are.

No amnesty for medicinal marijuana, says Qld Government

In November 2016, Australia will legalise medicinal cannabis.

Families reliant on the drug are still unsure of their futures.

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, January 10

FUNNY GUYS: Catch Agro (and Jamie Dunn) at Sugarland Shoppingtown today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, January 7, and Sunday, January 8

HELP OUT: Isis Bushcare is holding a working bee at Helms Scrub today.

Five things you need to know

Weekend to be an ordinary one for the region

RELAXING: The weather won't be as good this weekend as it was when Frank Bertoli enjoyed Eliott Heads..

Life's a beach with Craig Holden

‘WHINY, OVERPAID’: Meryl Streep suffers ferocious backlash

‘WHINY, OVERPAID’: Meryl Streep suffers ferocious backlash

MERYL Streep’s Hollywood pals are applauding her anti-Trump speech at the Golden Globes. Others have reacted with incredulous fury.

New dating show strips down contestants

Ryan and Seraphine get to know each other by stripping down 60 seconds after meeting.

It's said to be one of the most “diverse” dating shows yet.

Cleavage reborn at the Golden Globes as 2017 trend

Lily Collins' rose-coloured gown is spectacular.

All the fashion from the Golden Globes

Awesome: Lego loving dad chases the coolest job in the world

DREAM JOB: Local lad Troy Firth has applied for coveted job of Lego masterbuilder.

Dream job will let Troy play with toys all day (and get paid).

Ozzy Osbourne 'took an overdose during wife's cancer battle'

Ozzy overdosed when Sharon was battling cancer

Dannii Minogue's sadness over childless Kylie

Dannii is sad her sister Kylie doesn't yet have a child

Drama as another beloved Bundy business to shut down

Blockbuster closing down sale.

It's a sign of the times

POOL+ MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS IN GREAT LOCATION

3 Somers Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $269,000

Santa has arrived early with this great size and priced to sell 3 bedroom home suited to those wanting extra space and size at an affordable price. Attributes of...

WHY BOTHER BUILDING - MODERN WITH THE NECESSITIES

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $318,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

OVER 4,00M2 UNDER ROOF WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, POOL and SHEDS ON 4,001M2

53 Currawong Road, Gooburrum 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

You asked for it and we delivered with this sprawling family home located on Currawong Road in Tantitha Estate. This home will exceed any expectations with its...

WHAT COULD YOU USE THIS FOR? DIVERSE RANGE OF OPPORTUNITIES

29a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

Commercial Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself ... Offers Over...

Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself to a diverse range of opportunities Could it be an office and workshop for the...

BARGARA&#39;S BEST VALUE 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT - TOP FLOOR WITH SCENIC OUTLOOK

9-6 McDougall Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

Situated on the 3rd level in Beach Break apartments overlooking reserved pastoral land and park land, the complex offers a relaxing and tranquil living environment...

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE IN FLOOD FREE LOCATION

8 Whittington Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 2 $208,000

The design of home offers versatility as it has been previously used as 4 bedrooms (2 adult bedrooms and 2 children bedrooms) 2 living areas, utility room and...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

180 DEGREE OCEAN VIEWS ON ELEVATED SITE!

28 Emperor Drive, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land This is what you have been dreaming of! Currently offering panoramic rural ... $175,000

This is what you have been dreaming of! Currently offering panoramic rural and ocean views from an elevated site, a quick hop, skip, jump to the waters edge. The...

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Gladstone's top million dollar homes up for sale right now

Agnes Water - Address available on request

HERE'S a list of Gladstone most expensive houses on the market now

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!