United in honouring the past

TWO communities united by a sombre past have been further linked with the formalisation of a Friendship Agreement.

The mayor of Vignacourt, a French town that became a place of refuge for soldiers either preparing for or recovering from action on the front line during World War 1, visited Bundaberg this week.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey officially welcomed Vignacourt Mayor Stephane Ducrotoy yesterday and said although Vignacourt was close to the site of the infamous Battles of the Somme fought 100 years ago, the town was also home to a French couple who provided a photographic service for soldiers wishing to send an image or keepsake back home.

"It is quite amazing that in 2010 around 3000 images of soldiers including 800 Australians were discovered and became known as the Lost Diggers of Vignacourt,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Among the soldiers identified in the rediscovered images are two Childers brothers William and Thomas See and this has proven to be a powerful catalyst for the involvement of schools in Childers.”

Cr Dempsey said Bundaberg had forged a great relationship with the community of Vignacourt with local schools at Bargara and Childers involved in a tribute program.

On Monday Mayor Ducrotoy joined students for a wreath laying ceremony at Bargara Anzac Memorial.

"This is a special relationship that highlights a place and time where men from this district served their country gallantly. Vignacourt is not simply a faraway placename on a map but provides a tangible relevance that we and future generations can relate to and embrace,” Cr Dempsey said.

Speaking through a translator, Mayor Ducrotoy thanked the Bundaberg community for its hospitality and said his visit affirmed how important the relationship between the cities was to the people of Bundaberg.

"I'm so, so happy that I made the effort to come because the welcome has been absolutely fantastic and what I have discovered from people and the school students is just amazing,” he said.

Yesterday Mayor Ducrotoy also officially open a special exhibition at the Childers Library titled Vignacourt Remembered before he travels to Canberra to be a part of official Remembrance Day observance on Friday.